Apex Dental Partners is ranked one of America's Fastest Growing Companies Four Years in a Row

DALLAS, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex Dental Partners, a leading dental partnership, was named to the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, the prestigious ranking of America's fastest growing companies. It was ranked No. 130 on Inc. 5000's annual Regionals Southwest honors list and No. 2785 nationally.

"This is our fourth year in a row to be listed by Inc. 5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies. It's always an honor to be recognized for the work we're doing," said Matt Hale, President & COO of Apex Dental Partners. "But the real story is the work our partner dentists are doing every day. In total, they've improved the lives of more than 125,000 patients so far this year through high-quality care and an outstanding patient experience. This shows that we are accomplishing our goal: to serve our dentists so that they can change the lives of others through dentistry."

David Lohmann, CEO of Apex added, "We have been able to set ourselves apart as the leading partner for dentists who share the traditional values of private practice dentistry. This means a focus on long-term patient relationships, a commitment to being a light in the community they serve, and an unquestioned commitment to putting the patient first. Our model of Private Practice Reimagined® is the non-branded alternative to traditional private practice, offering dentist-leaders the benefits of being part of a larger organization while preserving and protecting the values that make dentistry one of the best ways to serve others while building a successful and fulfilling career. This acknowledgment by Inc. Magazine reiterates that what we do here at Apex is special."

About Apex Dental Partners

Apex Dental Partners is a dental partnership, leading the way in reimaging private practice dentistry for the next generation of clinicians focused on long term relationship-based, high-quality patient care. Through its non-branded model, Private Practice Reimagined®, Apex offers dentist-leaders the best of both worlds: the values of traditional private practice, and the power and lifestyle of being part of a group. With Apex, you can work with a team focused on providing you the freedom to do what you do best. For more information, visit www.ApexDP.com.

