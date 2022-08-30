Baidu Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) ("Baidu" or the "Company"), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Despite a challenging macro environment caused by Covid-19, Baidu Core generated RMB23.2 billion in revenues in the second quarter, while Baidu AI Cloud revenues maintained rapid growth momentum of 31% year over year and 10% quarter over quarter," said Robin Li , Co-founder and CEO of Baidu. "Apollo Go further solidified its position as the world's largest autonomous ride-hailing service provider. Apollo Go completed 287K rides in the second quarter, and accumulated one million rides on July 20 , becoming an important alternative means of people's everyday travel in the Yizhuang region of Beijing . Moreover, in a momentous landmark, Apollo Go became the first provider to offer fully driverless ride-hailing services – i.e. completely without human drivers present in the car - on open roads in Chongqing and Wuhan , allowing us to further scale up our operations at an accelerated pace."

"Baidu Core delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 22% in the second quarter, up from 17% in the first quarter of 2022, as we continued to optimize our costs and enhance operational efficiency," said Rong Luo, CFO of Baidu. "Going forward, we remain committed to quality revenue growth and sustainable business models."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights[1]



Baidu, Inc. (In millions except per Q2

Q1

Q2









ADS, unaudited) 2021

2022

2022



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 31,350

28,411

29,647 4,426

(5 %)

4 %





















Operating income 3,463

2,601

3,400 508

(2 %)

31 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 5,653

3,996

5,493 820

(3 %)

37 %





















Net (loss) income to Baidu (583)

(885)

3,637 543

-

- Net income to Baidu (non-GAAP) [2] 5,359

3,879

5,541 827

3 %

43 %





















Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS (1.70)

(2.87)

9.97 1.49

-

- Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP) [2] 15.41

11.22

15.79 2.36

2 %

41 %





















Adjusted EBITDA [2] 7,295

5,499

7,054 1,053

(3 %)

28 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 23 %

19 %

24 % 24 %





























[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB6.6981 as of June 30, 2022, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader. [2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also "Reconciliations of Non- GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures" for more details)



Baidu Core

Q2

Q1

Q2









(In millions, unaudited) 2021

2022

2022



YOY

QOQ

RMB

RMB

RMB US$







Total revenues 24,041

21,378

23,160 3,458

(4 %)

8 %





















Operating income 4,619

2,524

3,246 485

(30 %)

29 % Operating income (non-GAAP) [2] 6,467

3,686

5,121 765

(21 %)

39 %





















Net income (loss) to Baidu Core 172

(963)

3,716 555

2060 %

- Net income to Baidu Core (non-GAAP) [2] 5,942

3,804

5,449 814

(8 %)

43 %





















Adjusted EBITDA[2] 7,991

5,106

6,597 985

(17 %)

29 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 33 %

24 %

28 % 28 %









Operational Highlights

Corporate

Forbes China placed Baidu on its 2022 China ESG 50 list.

AI Cloud

Baidu AI Cloud was again ranked the No. 1 AI cloud provider, according to IDC's second half of 2021 report on China's public cloud market report, issued in June 2022 .

Baidu ACE smart transportation has been adopted by 51 cities, up from 20 cities a year ago, based on contract value of over RMB10 million , as of the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Intelligent Driving

Apollo Go, Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing service, continued its solid progress in scaling operations.

- Apollo Go provided 287K rides in the second quarter of 2022. On July 20, 2022 , Apollo Go reached one million accumulated rides, serving passengers on open roads.

- Apollo Go started offering fully driverless ride-hailing services on open roads and received the permits to collect fees from the passengers in Chongqing and Wuhan on August 8, 2022 . This has made Apollo Go the first and only of its kind in China to provide ride-hailing services completely without human drivers present in the car.

- Apollo Go was granted the permits to charge fees for the driverless ride-hailing services on public roads of the Yizhuang region of Beijing on July 20, 2022 .

- Apollo Go expanded into Hefei ( Anhui ) on July 11, 2022 and Chengdu ( Sichuan ) on July 22, 2022 , and is now available in more than ten cities in China , including all the tier-1 cities ( Beijing , Shanghai , Guangzhou , Shenzhen ) and other major cities.

Baidu unveiled its 6th generation robotaxi vehicle Apollo RT6 in July 2022 . RT6 is the first steering wheel-free, all electric model designed for fully driverless autonomous driving. Apollo RT6 is distinct from the previous generations that had otherwise been retrofitted on conventional vehicles.

Other Growth Initiatives

Xiaodu continued to be ranked No.1 in smart speaker shipments in China for 1Q22, according to IDC and Canalys.

Mobile Ecosystem

In June, Baidu App's MAUs reached 628 million, up 8% year over year, and daily logged in users reached 84%.

Revenue from Managed Page grew by 10% year over year and reached 49% of Baidu Core's online marketing revenue in the second quarter of 2022.

iQIYI

iQIYI's average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 98 million, compared to 99 million for the second quarter of 2021 and 101 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB 29.6 billion ($4.43 billion), decreasing 5% year over year.

Revenue from Baidu Core was RMB 23.2 billion ( $3.46 billion ), decreasing 4% year over year; online marketing revenue was RMB 17.1 billion ( $2.55 billion ), decreasing 10% year over year primarily due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in certain cities in China , and non-online marketing revenue was RMB 6.1 billion ( $906 million ), up 22% year over year, driven by cloud and other AI-powered businesses.

Revenue from iQIYI was RMB 6.7 billion ( $994 million ), decreasing 13% year over year.

Cost of revenues was RMB 15.2 billion ($2.27 billion), decreasing 5% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in content costs, partially offset by the increase in personnel related expense and other costs related to new AI business.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB 4.8 billion ($714 million), decreasing 16% year over year, primarily due to a decrease in channel spending and promotional marketing.

Research and development expense was RMB 6.3 billion ($939 million), which was basically flat from last year.

Operating income was RMB 3.4 billion ($508 million). Baidu Core operating income was RMB 3.2 billion ($485 million), and Baidu Core operating margin was 14%. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB 5.5 billion ($820 million). Non-GAAP Baidu Core operating income was RMB 5.1 billion ($765 million), and non-GAAP Baidu Core operating margin was 22%.

Total other income, net was RMB 151 million ($23 million), compared to a total other loss of RMB 2.4 billion last year, which included a fair value loss of RMB 3.1 billion from long-term investments. In the second quarter of 2022, we recognized a fair value gain of RMB 536 million. A significant portion of long-term investments, including but not limited to investments in equity securities of public and private companies, private equity funds and digital assets, is subject to quarterly fair value adjustments, which may contribute to net income volatility in future periods.

Income tax expense was RMB 25 million ($4 million), decreasing 99% year over year, primarily due to the reversal of certain tax expenses accrued for 2021 based on the 2021 tax return filed in the second quarter of 2022 and an increase in deduction on certain expenses that were considered non-deductible in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 3.6 billion ($543 million), and diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 9.97 ($1.49). Net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 3.7 billion ($555 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu was RMB 5.5 billion ($827 million). Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB 15.79 ($2.36). Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu Core was RMB 5.4 billion ($814 million), and non-GAAP net margin for Baidu Core was 24%.

Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 7.1 billion ($1.05 billion) and adjusted EBITDA margin was 24%. Adjusted EBITDA for Baidu Core was RMB 6.6 billion ($985 million) and adjusted EBITDA margin for Baidu Core was 28%.

As of June 30, 2022 , cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments were RMB 189.4 billion ( $28.28 billion ), and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments excluding iQIYI were RMB 184.5 billion ( $27.55 billion ). Free cash flow was RMB 5.5 billion ( $823 million ), and free cash flow excluding iQIYI was RMB 5.5 billion ( $826 million ).

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, Baidu's and other parties' strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Baidu may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Baidu's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Baidu's growth strategies; its future business development, including development of new products and services; its ability to attract and retain users and customers; competition in the Chinese Internet search and newsfeed market; competition for online marketing customers; changes in the Company's revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of its revenues; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to intellectual property rights; the expected growth of the Chinese-language Internet search and newsfeed market and the number of Internet and broadband users in China; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Internet and Internet search providers, and general economic conditions in China and elsewhere. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Baidu does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and Baidu undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Baidu's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Baidu uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and free cash flow. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Baidu believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its performance and liquidity by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its recurring core business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Baidu's historical performance and liquidity. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that these non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company's results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company's data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations and contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies and iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu represents net income attributable to Baidu excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, charitable donation from Baidu, adjusted for related income tax effects. Baidu's share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees' books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS represents diluted earnings per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to Baidu, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating income excluding depreciation, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, contingent loss pertaining to legal proceeding in relation to former advertising agencies, iQIYI's non-recurring employee severance costs, and share-based compensation expenses.

For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measure".

Baidu, Inc.





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income

























(In millions except for per share (or ADS) information, unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2021

2022

2022

2022

2021

2022

2022





RMB

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

RMB

RMB

US$(2)

Revenues:





























Online marketing services

20,828

16,929

18,268

2,727

38,922

35,197

5,255

Others

10,522

11,482

11,379

1,699

20,562

22,861

3,413

Total revenues

31,350

28,411

29,647

4,426

59,484

58,058

8,668

































Costs and expenses:





























Cost of revenues(1)

15,897

15,546

15,171

2,265

30,899

30,717

4,586

Selling, general and administrative(1)

5,707

4,656

4,784

714

10,952

9,440

1,409

Research and development(1)

6,283

5,608

6,292

939

11,381

11,900

1,777

Total costs and expenses

27,887

25,810

26,247

3,918

53,232

52,057

7,772

Operating income

3,463

2,601

3,400

508

6,252

6,001

896

































Other income (loss):





























Interest income

1,342

1,454

1,525

228

2,575

2,979

445

Interest expense

(845)

(710)

(741)

(111)

(1,668)

(1,451)

(217)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

(36)

(11)

(329)

(49)

120

(340)

(51)

Share of losses from equity method investments

(4)

(408)

(603)

(90)

(155)

(1,011)

(151)

Others, net

(2,887)

(3,286)

299

45

20,475

(2,987)

(446)

Total other (loss) income, net

(2,430)

(2,961)

151

23

21,347

(2,810)

(420)

































Income (loss) before income taxes

1,033

(360)

3,551

531

27,599

3,191

476

Income tax expense

2,197

391

25

4

3,731

416

62

Net (loss) income

(1,164)

(751)

3,526

527

23,868

2,775

414

Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (581)

134

(111)

(16)

(1,202)

23

3

Net (loss) income attributable to Baidu

(583)

(885)

3,637

543

25,070

2,752

411

































































(Loss) earnings per ADS (1 ADS representing 8 Class A ordinary shares):





















-Basic

(1.70)

(2.87)

10.06

1.50

73.12

7.23

1.08

-Diluted

(1.70)

(2.87)

9.97

1.49

71.23

7.15

1.07

(Loss) earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares:

























-Basic

(0.21)

(0.36)

1.26

0.19

9.14

0.91

0.14

-Diluted

(0.21)

(0.36)

1.25

0.19

8.90

0.89

0.13

Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding (in millions):

















-Basic

2,782

2,767

2,780

2,780

2,737

2,773

2,773

-Diluted

2,782

2,767

2,811

2,811

2,809

2,806

2,806

































(1) Includes share-based compensation expenses as follows:

























Cost of revenues

112

82

85

13

191

167

25

Selling, general and administrative

483

377

443

67

954

820

122

Research and development

1,521

864

1,493

222

2,470

2,357

352

Total share-based compensation expenses

2,116

1,323

2,021

302

3,615

3,344

499

































(2) All translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB 6.6981 to US$1.00, the exchange rate in effect as of June 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Baidu, Inc.











Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In millions, unaudited)





























December 31,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2022

2022



RMB

RMB

US$ ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

36,850

42,533

6,350 Restricted cash

10,821

11,148

1,664 Short-term investments, net

143,243

135,753

20,267 Accounts receivable, net

9,981

10,034

1,498 Amounts due from related parties

1,368

1,009

151 Other current assets, net

11,052

9,035

1,350 Total current assets

213,315

209,512

31,280













Non-current assets:











Fixed assets, net

23,027

23,318

3,481 Licensed copyrights, net

7,258

6,783

1,013 Produced content, net

10,951

12,527

1,870 Intangible assets, net

1,689

1,510

225 Goodwill

22,605

22,602

3,374 Long-term investments, net

67,332

74,321

11,096 Amounts due from related parties

3,487

3,473

519 Deferred tax assets, net

2,372

2,998

448 Operating lease right-of-use assets

12,065

10,512

1,569 Other non-current assets

15,933

17,563

2,622 Total non-current assets

166,719

175,607

26,217













Total assets

380,034

385,119

57,497













LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY



Current liabilities:











Short-term loans

4,168

4,100

612 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

41,384

35,783

5,342 Customer deposits and deferred revenue

13,706

13,027

1,945 Deferred income

97

80

12 Long-term loans, current portion

2

-

- Convertible notes, current

-

8,013

1,196 Notes payable, current portion

10,505

11,052

1,650 Amounts due to related parties

1,764

1,388

207 Operating lease liabilities

2,862

2,757

413 Total current liabilities

74,488

76,200

11,377













Non-current liabilities:











Deferred income

129

147

22 Deferred revenue

223

267

40 Amounts due to related parties

3,268

3,411

509 Long-term loans

12,629

13,291

1,984 Notes payable

43,120

45,353

6,771 Convertible senior notes

12,652

5,990

894 Deferred tax liabilities

3,286

2,950

440 Operating lease liabilities

5,569

4,957

740 Other non-current liabilities

718

1,816

272 Total non-current liabilities

81,594

78,182

11,672













Total liabilities

156,082

154,382

23,049













Redeemable noncontrolling interests

7,148

7,699

1,149













Equity











Total Baidu shareholders' equity

211,459

217,113

32,414 Noncontrolling interests

5,345

5,925

885 Total equity

216,804

223,038

33,299













Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

380,034

385,119

57,497

Baidu, Inc.















































Selected Information















































(In millions, unaudited)





































































































Three months ended

June 30, 2021 (RMB)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 (RMB)

Three months ended

June 30, 2022 (US$)



Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim &

adj(2)

Baidu,

Inc.

Baidu

Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Elim & adj(2)

Baidu, Inc. Total revenues

24,041 7,608 (299)

31,350

21,378 7,277 (244)

28,411

23,160 6,657 (170)

29,647

3,458 994 (26)

4,426 YOY

























(4 %) (13 %)



(5 %)











QOQ

























8 % (9 %)



4 %





























































Costs and expenses:















































Cost of revenues (1)

9,289 6,869 (261)

15,897

9,807 5,964 (225)

15,546

10,114 5,248 (191)

15,171

1,511 784 (30)

2,265 Selling, general and administrative (1)

4,526 1,185 (4)

5,707

3,913 745 (2)

4,656

3,990 801 (7)

4,784

595 120 (1)

714 Research and development (1)

5,607 676 -

6,283

5,134 474 -

5,608

5,810 482 -

6,292

867 72 -

939 Total costs and expenses

19,422 8,730 (265)

27,887

18,854 7,183 (227)

25,810

19,914 6,531 (198)

26,247

2,973 976 (31)

3,918 YOY















































Cost of revenues

























9 % (24 %)



(5 %)











Selling, general and administrative

























(12 %) (32 %)



(16 %)











Research and development

























4 % (29 %)



0 %











Cost and expenses

























3 % (25 %)



(6 %)





























































Operating income (loss)

4,619 (1,122) (34)

3,463

2,524 94 (17)

2,601

3,246 126 28

3,400

485 18 5

508 YOY

























(30 %) -



(2 %)











QOQ

























29 % 34 %



31 %











Operating margin

19 % (15 %)



11 %

12 % 1 %



9 %

14 % 2 %



11 %





























































Add: total other (loss) income, net

(2,204) (226) -

(2,430)

(3,058) 97 -

(2,961)

442 (291) -

151

66 (43) -

23 Less: income tax expense (benefit)

2,167 30 -

2,197

374 17 -

391

(11) 36 -

25

(1) 5 -

4 Less: net income (loss) attributable to NCI

76 19 (676) (3) (581)

55 5 74 (3) 134

(17) 13 (107) (3) (111)

(3) 2 (15) (3) (16) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

172 (1,397) 642

(583)

(963) 169 (91)

(885)

3,716 (214) 135

3,637

555 (32) 20

543 YOY

























2060 % (85 %)



-











QOQ

























- -



-











Net margin

1 % (18 %)



(2 %)

(5 %) 2 %



(3 %)

16 % (3 %)



12 %





























































Non-GAAP financial measures:















































Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

6,467 (780)



5,653

3,686 327



3,996

5,121 344



5,493

765 50



820 YOY

























(21 %) -



(3 %)











QOQ

























39 % 5 %



37 %











Operating margin (non-GAAP)

27 % (10 %)



18 %

17 % 4 %



14 %

22 % 5 %



19 %





























































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,942 (1,065)



5,359

3,804 162



3,879

5,449 79



5,541

814 11



827 YOY

























(8 %) -



3 %











QOQ

























43 % (51 %)



43 %











Net margin (non-GAAP)

25 % (14 %)



17 %

18 % 2 %



14 %

24 % 1 %



19 %





























































Adjusted EBITDA

7,991 (662)



7,295

5,106 410



5,499

6,597 429



7,054

985 63



1,053 YOY

























(17 %) -



(3 %)











QOQ

























29 % 5 %



28 %











Adjusted EBITDA margin

33 % (9 %)



23 %

24 % 6 %



19 %

28 % 6 %



24 %





























































(1) Includes share-based compensation as follows:











































Cost of revenues

69 43



112

45 37



82

49 36



85

8 5



13 Selling, general and administrative

274 209



483

257 120



377

339 104



443

51 16



67 Research and development

1,443 78



1,521

804 60



864

1,431 62



1,493

213 9



222 Total share-based compensation

1,786 330



2,116

1,106 217



1,323

1,819 202



2,021

272 30



302 (2) Relates to intersegment eliminations and adjustments











































(3) Relates to the net income/(loss) attributable to iQIYI noncontrolling interests









































Baidu, Inc.































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



























(In millions,unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2021 (RMB)

March 31, 2022 (RMB)

June 30, 2022 (RMB)

June 30, 2022 (US$)



Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu excl. iQIYI iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

9,362 (1,426) 7,936

3,039 (1,167) 1,872

7,658 48 7,706

1,143 7 1,150 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(12,220) 58 (12,162)

(2,884) (67) (2,951)

(3,027) (653) (3,680)

(452) (97) (549) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

5,256 801 6,057

(644) 2,046 1,402

877 (334) 543

131 (50) 81 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(342) (92) (434)

(183) (4) (187)

1,230 75 1,305

184 11 195 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

2,056 (659) 1,397

(672) 808 136

6,738 (864) 5,874

1,006 (129) 877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash































At beginning of period

44,756 7,395 52,151

44,596 3,075 47,671

43,924 3,883 47,807

6,557 580 7,137 At end of period

46,812 6,736 53,548

43,924 3,883 47,807

50,662 3,019 53,681

7,563 451 8,014

































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

9,362 (1,426) 7,936

3,039 (1,167) 1,872

7,658 48 7,706

1,143 7 1,150 Less: Capital expenditures

(2,435) (61) (2,496)

(1,928) (51) (1,979)

(2,124) (66) (2,190)

(317) (10) (327) Free cash flow

6,927 (1,487) 5,440

1,111 (1,218) (107)

5,534 (18) 5,516

826 (3) 823

































Note: Baidu excl. iQIYI represents Baidu, Inc. minus iQIYI's consolidated cash flows.

























Baidu, Inc.































Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures

















(In millions except for per ADS information, unaudited)





































































Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended



June 30, 2021 (RMB)

March 31, 2022 (RMB)

June 30, 2022 (RMB)

June 30, 2022 (US$)



Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc.

Baidu Core iQIYI Baidu, Inc. Operating income (loss)

4,619 (1,122) 3,463

2,524 94 2,601

3,246 126 3,400

485 18 508 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,786 330 2,116

1,106 217 1,323

1,819 202 2,021

272 30 302 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

62 12 74

56 16 72

56 16 72

8 2 10 Operating income (loss) (non-GAAP)

6,467 (780) 5,653

3,686 327 3,996

5,121 344 5,493

765 50 820

































Add: Depreciation of fixed assets

1,524 118 1,642

1,420 83 1,503

1,476 85 1,561

220 13 233 Adjusted EBITDA

7,991 (662) 7,295

5,106 410 5,499

6,597 429 7,054

985 63 1,053

































Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu

172 (1,397) (583)

(963) 169 (885)

3,716 (214) 3,637

555 (32) 543 Add: Share-based compensation expenses

1,777 330 1,947

1,101 217 1,210

1,815 202 1,916

271 30 286 Add: Amortization and impairment of intangible assets(1)

55 12 62

50 16 59

50 16 59

7 2 9 Add: Disposal (gain) loss

- (45) (28)

- (430) (216)

(25) - (25)

(4) - (4) Add: Impairment of long-term investments

205 2 206

598 183 690

222 11 228

34 2 34 Add: Fair value loss (gain) of long-term investments

3,180 (9) 3,175

3,037 (1) 3,037

(547) 2 (546)

(82) - (82) Add: Reconciling items on equity method investments(2)

190 32 207

456 11 462

403 60 455

61 9 69 Add: Charitable donation from Baidu(3)

- - -

- - -

136 - 136

20 - 20 Add: Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments

363 10 373

(475) (3) (478)

(321) 2 (319)

(48) - (48) Net income (loss) attributable to Baidu (non-GAAP)

5,942 (1,065) 5,359

3,804 162 3,879

5,449 79 5,541

814 11 827

































Diluted (loss) earnings per ADS





(1.70)





(2.87)





9.97





1.49 Add: Accretion of the redeemable noncontrolling interests





0.02





0.31





0.39





0.06 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per ADS





17.09





13.78





5.43





0.81 Diluted earnings per ADS (non-GAAP)





15.41





11.22





15.79





2.36

































(1) This represents amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations. (2) This represents Baidu's share of equity method investments for other non-GAAP reconciling items, amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investee's books, accretion of their redeemable noncontrolling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares. (3) This represents non-recurring charitable donation to discrete events.





























