HUMAN APPEAL - FLOOD WATERS COVER AREA IN PAKISTAN EQUAL TO OREGON

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International NGO Human Appeal is highlighting the urgent need for donations to support aid for flood-stricken Pakistan, following unprecedented floods killing over 1000 people and displacing over 33 million.

A quarter of Pakistan is flooded and underwater, an area equivalent to Oregon.

Through Human Appeal's field office in Pakistan along with its partners and collaborating humanitarian organizations, aid has begun to be delivered to 362,564 people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

Human Appeal aims to raise $10 Million from both private and business donors to reach as many vulnerable people as possible in Pakistan's worst hit areas. The aid includes flood relief, and Human Appeal's initial response has already distributed over 4000 hot meals, hygiene kits and other emergency assistance within remote areas. Human Appeal's special project coordinators have already arrived from the UK to support its field office on the ground in Pakistan.

With further monsoon rains set to fall shortly in the region, alongside glacier meltwater and India set to open its own floodgates in efforts to mitigate rainfall, the situation in Pakistan is set to dramatically worsen.

Human Appeal is strongly encouraging private donors to contribute to its efforts in the country through its website Pakistan Emergency Appeal | Human Appeal. The scale of this humanitarian emergency is unprecedented.

Numan Shahid, Special Projects Coordinator, Human Appeal, comments, "This is the most urgent humanitarian crisis we have ever encountered in Pakistan. The sheer numbers of people displaced by the floodwaters are of a magnitude hard to comprehend, and the need is only set to grow in the coming days. The 33 million people displaced by the floods are equal to the entire population of Texas. Roadways and livestock have been washed away, and now widespread internet outages are making travel and communication almost impossible for people.

"The situation is beyond critical, and we are urgently appealing to donors to give what they can. This country urgently needs more help, support, and humanitarian aid."

For more information on Human Appeal's emergency Pakistan Flood appeal, to learn more about its nearly two decades-long projects in Pakistan, or to learn more about its work worldwide, please visit humanappealusa.org

