Marvion™️ Launches Producer's Club with Forensic Psychologist and Tape at Club DAO

SINGAPORE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonanza Goldfields Corp. (OTC:BONZ) is pleased to announce that Marvion™️ launched the Producer's Club with Forensic Psychologist and Tape at Club DAO, Hong Kong's first members club designed for those who are active and interested in cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, NFTs, and the Metaverse. Marvion™️ will be releasing the founding membership DOTs for members to become either "Executive Producer" or "Associate Producer". This launch allows members using DOTs to access film and TV production.

In light of the demand for our DOTs as demonstrated by the successful DOTs sale for the drama series Forensic Psychologist, Marvion™️ is thrilled to include Forensic Psychologist and upcoming film Tape from Phoenix Waters Productions at Club DAO for members to have exclusive experiences and privileges (EEPs) of the movies by DOTs. .

Forensic Psychologist is a series about a psychologist who interviews criminals to determine if they are mentally fit to stand trial. Forensic Psychologist features a well-known cast of actors that includes Jeannie Chan, Crisel Consunji (HKFA winner), Justin Cheung, Locker Lam, and JW. Holders of founding membership DOTS will be able to enjoy the EEPs including lunch with cast members, premiere invites, set visits, behind-the-scenes ("BTS") stills, and more.

TAPE is a collaboration between the East and West. It is a Hong Kong remake of a Hollywood film with the same name, originally created by Oscar nominated director Richard Linklater and Emmy nominee Stephen Belber. The remake is a Hong Kong Film that transposes the original setting to Asia, updating the story for a new generation of audiences in a HK film that transcends borders. Starring Kenny Kwan, Selena Lee, and Adam Pak playing the roles of Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, and Robert Sean Leonard, and directed by Bizhan Tong, TAPE also includes Mason Fung (Best Supporting Actor winner at this year's Hong Kong Film Awards), Angus Yeung, and Summer Chan. Members enjoy EEPs including the exclusive access to the blessing ceremony, set visit, and premiere. Also, affiliates can access DOTs of BTS Stills, video, trailers.

Kevin Tan, CEO of Marvion™️ commented, "From the previous sell-out of the Forensic Psychologist h-DOTs, we believe that there is indeed a tremendous demand within the market for tokenized tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets. Furthermore, Marvion's™️ launch of the Producer's Club demonstrates its ability to garner a global community for its DOTs products. We have no doubt that DOTs will enable the IP licensing business to expand globally. Through the IP ecosystems and partnerships, we believe that DOTs enhance the transparency, commercial value, and effectiveness of IP, making the IP licensing more valuable in the near terms."

Ms. Marsella Cheng, PR Director of Marvion added, "A rapidly changing world requires renewed interpretation, especially in the movie industry. Every movie carries rich, cultural connotations. Marvion™️ reinterprets traditional movies with our IP remake and DOTs, infusing new journey and contemporary meaning to movie heritage. "

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BONZ's beliefs regarding market acceptance of DOTs, among others. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated generally with the development of pharmaceutical product candidates, and include risks associated with the operations of BONZ being located in Hong Kong, the PRC government's extension of oversight into Hong Kong and regulate business operations in Hong Kong and China with little advance notice, including cracking down on illegal activities in the securities market, enhancing supervision over China-based companies listed overseas using variable interest entity structure, adopting new measures to extend the scope of cybersecurity reviews, and expanding the efforts in anti-monopoly enforcement and BONZ's holding company structure, among others. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in its regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) , including in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. BONZ undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About BONZ

Bonanza Goldfields Corporation is a Nevada holding company that through its subsidiaries are engaged in the media distribution business. Specifically, we provide authentication, valuation and certification ("AVC") service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition ("CSE") services to buyers of movie and music media through traditional channels as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens ("DOTs")

The group is building an ecosystem and a metaverse for the media and entertainment industry that implements and adopts blockchain and NFT technologies, through mergers and acquisitions.

About Marvion™️

Marvion is a metaverse technology company in the media and entertainment industry, focusing on movies, drama, animation, comics, music, and games that provide content and entertainment to adults and children alike. Although most media and entertainment content are digital in nature today, they exist in the real world as intangible assets, such as intellectual property, licenses and contractual rights, with intrinsic value.

Marvion applies blockchain and NFT technologies as tools to disrupt and improve the existing media and entertainment industry and its current practices. The technology underpinning NFTs (non-fungible tokens) has multiple functional use cases, some of which have the power to transform our societies, and some of which may be subject to regulations. Marvion uses NFT technology solely to create a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to both tangible and intangible media and entertainment assets, which our analysis suggests would functionally fall outside any regulatory perimeter.

About Hybrid DOT (h-DOT)

A h-DOT is an integrated, best in class, digital ownership token (DOT) that contains a smart contract that can execute transactions and also contains the specific legal terms of the intellectual property ownership, license and/or rights. Each Hybrid DOT (h-DOT) contains the following:

A copy of the SPA for the purchase of the master license.

Evidence or warranty of ownership of the relevant intellectual property.

Ownership of the sub-license detailing the rights of the h-DOT holder.

Image/video/music or other file depending on what the asset is.

