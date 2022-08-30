Primis Appoints Amir Rudner as VP of R&D

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for global publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced the appointment of Amir Rudner as the company's new VP of R&D.

Amir started his career in the R&D department at Primis 6 and a half years ago. He began working at Primis as a developer and has since climbed the corporate ladder, becoming a team leader, group leader, director, and is now claiming the position of VP. During this period Amir led the development and management of Primis' AMP player, SDK, contextual recommendation engine, and much more.

Eyal Betzalel, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Primis, explained the change of structure as a product of the company's rapid expansion and Rudner's hard work and leadership. "Amir has been a fundamental part of our company for many years and has grown with us," said Betzalel.

"I am thrilled about this opportunity and look forward to reaching new heights within the R&D department and Primis as a whole," said Rudner.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 350M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, we launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

