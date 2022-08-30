Truecaller's new iPhone app to benefit U.S. Hispanics as the community suffers from disproportionate rate of money loss due to phone scams

WASHINGTON, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truecaller, the world's leading global communications platform, today launched a brand-new version of their iPhone app for users around the world. The improved offering is especially important for Latinos in the U.S. who experience financial loss due to spam and scam calls at a disproportionately higher rate than the general population. According to the Harris Poll, 35% of U.S. Hispanics report having lost money the last 12 months due to phone scams compared to 26% of the general population. While Truecaller has traditionally worked best on Android, Hispanics in the U.S. will now have the option to download an iOS app offering a re-written form to be lighter (smaller app size), more efficient (works faster, even on the older iPhone 6S) but most important of all, it offers 10 times better spam, scam and business call identification compared to previous versions of the app. To download the new and improved Truecaller app for iPhone, click HERE.

U.S. Hispanics offered 10X better spam protection via Truecaller’s vastly improved iPhone App (PRNewswire)

"We've been innovating within Apple's platform to bring users more powerful features like Call Alerts, Call Reason, and a convenient search extension," said Alan Mamedi, Co-founder and CEO of Truecaller. "This update has been a long time coming for many iOS users, and now we can offer them the best performing identifier of spam and scam to help them separate the noise from the communication they want to respond to."

Highlights of the new Truecaller for iPhone:

10x better Caller ID, 10x better protection against spam and scam

Smoother and faster onboarding for new users

Enhanced detail view when you search for numbers

New Premium purchase flow with easier feature comparisons

Redesigned search extension (from Phone > Recents > Share Contact)

Updates coming soon:

More precise SMS filtering that works completely offline (If enabled, Truecaller can also auto-categorize all finance SMS, promotions, online orders and travel updates)

Automatic blocking of top spammers

Detailed statistics on spam marked numbers

View and contribute comments on spam marked numbers for additional context

Redesigned widget for even faster number search

About Truecaller:

We enable safe and relevant conversations between people and make it efficient for businesses to connect with consumers. Fraud and unwanted communication are endemic to digital economies, especially in emerging markets. We are on a mission to build trust in communication. Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 320 million active users, with half a billion downloads since launch and close to 38 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2021. Headquartered in Stockholm, since 2009, we are a co-founder-led, entrepreneurial company, with a highly experienced management team. Truecaller has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 8 October 2021. Our corporate website offers a wealth of information on the company, including quarterly reports, board & management info and press releases – www.truecaller.com. For more information, please contact press@truecaller.com.

