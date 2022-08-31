Concord Wealth Partners Reveals New and Improved Comprehensive Financial Planning Website

ABINGDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its mission to become its clients' most valuable resource, Concord Wealth Partners (CWP), an Independent Registered Investment Advisory firm, has officially launched its new website www.concordwealthpartners.com

Concord's new website aims to bridge the client and advisor connection gap with a new and improved user experience showcasing its holistic suite of financial services within a sleek, easy-to-navigate digital platform.

Some of the website's new features are:

Insights Page : A robust financial education and market analysis library authored by Concord's advisors.

Client Portal & Mobile App : Where clients can access their investments and portfolio activity live, all in one place.

15-minute Free Consultation Booking Portal : Visitors can schedule a one-on-one phone call with a real advisor (not a robot) with only two clicks.

Teams Page : More than just a bio page, each advisor at Concord has their own micro-site displaying their team's expertise, mission, meeting booking platform, original blogs, and social media wall.

Advisor Page: Where client-centered advisors looking to join the firm can learn more about the benefits of partnering with Concord .

The digital transformation is part of Concord's three-phase expansion plan led by Edge Partners™, an RIA growth strategy firm. Concord launched its growth plan in 2019, starting with rebranding, service and territory expansion, infrastructure optimization, and strategic M&As.

So far, the expansion plan has included partnering with CPA firms, establishing an in-house asset management division, developing robust marketing campaigns, and forming partnerships with like-minded financial advisors in different geographical markets across the U.S., such as Rockville, MD, Charlottesville, VA, and most recently, the Greater Boston area. Since its growth strategy began, Concord has expanded its AUM from $350M in December 2019 to over $800M as of August 2022.

Concord's primary focus is to improve its client's overall experience and financial outcomes through an integrated and institutional quality one-stop financial services powerhouse.

About Concord Wealth Partners:

Concord Wealth Partners is a Virginia-based RIA founded in 2002, expanding rapidly throughout the U.S. The family-owned and operated financial advisory firm has six offices. It represents over 800 individuals and small businesses in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia, Northeast Tennessee, and Greater Boston.

Partnership Contact:

Matt Heitman

203-769-7237

Media Contact:

Silvia Roa-Madan

203-769-7237 Ext. 107

Advisory services are offered through Concord Wealth Partners, LLC ("CWP") and Concord Asset Management, LLC ("CAM"). CWP and CAM are affiliated investment advisers registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

