Equum and CLEW join forces on telehealth services in acute critical care

AI-based clinical decision support tools support more proactive care and increased physician productivity

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Equum Medical has added CLEW Medical's cloud-based Tele-ICU platform to its ecosystem of technology partners that help it deliver virtual critical care services. The partnership will drive greater clinician efficiency in providing intensive care, an area that many hospitals are struggling with as a result of rising patient acuity and pandemic-related staffing shortages.

"We deliver the people and processes, and partners like CLEW help us optimize our programs." Equum CEO Corey Scurlock MD

CLEW ICU leverages advanced AI technology to predict patients who are most likely to deteriorate in the near future and streamlines workflow to improve communications, decision-making and care implementation. The first of its kind with a 510(k) clearance, the system utilizes powerful technology to improve clinical outcomes; lower costs; and enhance the provider, patient and family experience.

Equum is a physician-led acute care telehealth company that brings world-class critical care resources to hospitals and healthcare systems regardless of geography so that all patients receive the right care in the right place at the right time. Equum's teams of board-certified critical care physicians and other subspecialty physicians experienced in telehealth fill in gaps in coverage and get proven, data-driven results along the entire continuum of acute care.

CLEW is the latest member of Equum's approved Software Vendor Portfolio for its Tele-Critical Care service line and the Equum Partner Ecosystem. "Whether you have Tele-ICU software already or are looking to invest in a turnkey, acute telehealth solution including software and services, Equum has the ability to customize a unique solution for each hospital and implement it quickly to begin delivering value," said Equum CEO Corey Scurlock, MD. "We deliver the people and processes, and partners like CLEW help us optimize our programs."

"Equum's commitment to deliver high-quality tele-critical care services make it an ideal partner for CLEW," said Gal Salomon, CEO of CLEW Medical. "COVID-19 highlighted the need to fundamentally rethink the way critical care services are delivered, and both companies see a tremendous opportunity to help enable that change. This partnership is an important step for our organization, and we look forward to expanding our relationship and supporting Equum's growth."

Systems such as Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, N.J. are constantly looking to maximize safe and high-quality virtual care and telehealth as clinical burnout and the "Great Resignation" continue to challenge workforce availability and strain what were already limited clinical resources.

"Inpatient acuity of illness and lengths of stay are increasing in an environment challenged by a national labor shortage," said Jeanne Rowe, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Shore Medical Center. "All are continued stressors on health systems' operating costs and the delivery of safe and high-quality care. For our patients and providers, the safety and quality of care is always the primary focus and therefore integrating advanced clinical technology to our 24x7 ICU coverage model supported by our skilled intensivists enables us to deliver high reliability care collaborating closely with our bedside care teams."

Equum Medical continues to build its Partner Ecosystem that allows digitally enabled professional services to be delivered to health systems when combined through people, processes and technology.

About Equum Medical

For over 10 years, Equum's telehealth-enabled acute care teams have addressed the challenges hospitals and health systems face when trying to fill gaps in coverage. Its flexible, customized approach helps clients improve the lives of on-site clinicians, extends patient care in specialty areas and offers program leadership. Equum enables hospitals and health systems to enhance care and serve more patients, while delivering a positive clinical, operational and financial impact. For more information, visit equummedical.com .

About CLEW

CLEW provides real-time AI analytics platforms designed to help providers make better informed clinical decisions by predicting life-threatening complications across various medical care settings. CLEW's goal is to provide solutions that enable its customers to improve outcomes and safety, streamline patient care, improve throughput and lower the cost of care. Connect with CLEW at clewmed.com.

