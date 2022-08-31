Kristine Wobschall and Sonal Adhav reinforce the agency's Client Experience and Medical Affairs Practices

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imre continues its commitment to excellence in life sciences with the addition of two industry veterans in Kristine Wobschall, Vice President of Client Experience and Sonal Adhav, Senior Director of Medical Affairs. This duo join in an effort to continue shaping agency best practices in the areas of client experience and medical strategy.

Imre Bolsters Health Practice with the Addition of Two Life Science Industry Veterans (PRNewswire)

Kristine brings more than 15 years of experience across the pharmaceutical and medical devices industries to imre's client experience practice. In this elevated role, Kristine is responsible for client relationship management and overall business portfolio health and will lean into her strong digital background and passion for omnichannel strategy to solve client challenges. Kristine has broad experience on both the brand and agency sides, including FCB Health and GSW. Most recently, Kristine served as Vice President, Management Supervisor at H4B Chelsea, leading strategy, campaign development and launches for AOR relationships with leading brands in the rare disease, HIV, oncology and women's health therapeutic areas.

Integral to solidifying imre's Medical strategy is Sonal Adhav a medical communications veteran who joins imre following 20 years of experience in medical education, pharma advertising and scientific strategy. Sonal most recently served in a medcomms leadership role at Fishawack Health and has a depth of experience in immuno-oncology (prostate cancer/hematological cancers/non-melanoma skin cancer) and rheumatoid arthritis among others therapeutic areas.

"As our healthcare business rapidly expands, we continue to invest in top talent to meet our client's needs," said Anna Kotis, President of imre Health. "We have been so fortunate to find both Sonal and Kristine. They are high impact leaders who have been able to seamlessly plug into the work and make us even stronger, and we're so happy to welcome them."

About imre :

Imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, GlaxoSmithKline and PTC Therapeutics, among others. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia in addition to a growing group of employees who work from anywhere. Imre is an LGBTQ-founded company.

(PRNewsfoto/imre) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE imre