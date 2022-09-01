Aceyus and Five9 Expand Partnership to Help Contact Centers Improve Productivity and Customer and Employee Experience

Five9 will resell the Aceyus VUE solution on the Five9 CX Marketplace, providing actionable data to contact centers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus, a global leader in customer experience, reporting, and analytics, is excited to announce an expanded partnership with Five9, an industry-leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center.

"We are thrilled to now offer Aceyus VUE on our CX Marketplace." Jake Butterbaugh , SVP, Global Partner Sales, Five9.

The partnership authorizes Five9 to resell Aceyus VUE, a software solution that delivers complete data aggregation to help contact center agents increase productivity, improve customer experience, and pinpoint trends to improve employee experience.

Aceyus VUE eliminates data silos, integrates multi-domain solutions as well as addressing hierarchy, BI, and AI visualization needs for enterprise businesses. The Five9 platform facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower contact center agents, and deliver tangible business results.

Aceyus VUE is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace, making it easy for businesses to integrate the Aceyus VUE solution with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center. Aceyus and Five9 already have numerous deployments in place around the globe that accommodate agent seats numbering in the tens of thousands.

"The scalability and adaptability of Aceyus VUE makes it an optimal data-management platform for Five9 to feature in its CX Marketplace," says Mike Ary, Aceyus' CEO, President, and Co-Founder. "We look forward to providing Five9 and its customers with exceptional products, service, and support."

"We value our partnership with Aceyus, and this expansion enables us to directly offer our customers a solution to aid in visibility to critical data," says Jake Butterbaugh, SVP, Global Partner Sales, Five9. "We are thrilled to now offer Aceyus VUE on our CX Marketplace, where we innovate with our partners to build and offer enterprise customers cloud solutions to make agents happier and to deliver more productive customer experiences."

About Aceyus

Aceyus specializes in data management, transformation, integration, and standardization in the contact center space. Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions, resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many innovative global customers and government organizations.

