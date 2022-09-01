Covanta Announces Selma Kivran as President, Covanta Environmental Solutions

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities across North America, announced the appointment of Selma Kivran as President, Covanta Environmental Solutions (CES).

Reporting to Covanta President and Chief Operating Officer Azeez Mohammed, Selma will lead the rapidly expanding CES business line that is instrumental in solidifying the company as an end-to-end platform for a wide range of customers' sustainable materials management needs. CES was formed as a subsidiary of Covanta in 2015, overseen by current President of CES Paul Stauder, to provide companies with comprehensive environmental services through a vast, nationwide network of material processing and waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities. Paul will take on new responsibilities as Chief Revenue Officer for Covanta, assuming leadership of the WTE Commercial teams including Asset Management and Sustainable Solutions. He will continue to play an instrumental role in the creation and growth of new environmental services offerings through acquisitions and greenfield expansions.

"Selma brings to Covanta a proven history of leading complex and challenged businesses to new heights in potential and growth, by optimizing business and stakeholder return on investment," said Azeez Mohammed, President & Chief Executive Officer at Covanta. "With her unmatched background in both services and product businesses, I expect she will bring a focused and fresh perspective to CES and move us forward to be a one-stop-shop in providing our customers with the most sustainable outcomes."

Selma has an extensive background in P&L management, commercial, operations, quality and engineering to drive enterprise-wide organic and inorganic customer and business growth. Prior to joining Covanta, Selma was Executive Vice President, West Hemisphere at Ethos Energy where she had full P&L responsibility for the Americas business and led the transformation from a product-line business to a regional business model.

"I am thrilled to join Covanta at this critical moment in the company's exciting trajectory as it transforms into the leading sustainable waste management company in North America," said Selma Kivran, incoming President, Covanta Environmental Services. "Covanta Environmental Services has a proven track record of providing customers unmatched solutions for their sustainability needs. As we look toward our future growth and the incredible market opportunity ahead, I look forward to working with this agile, exceptional team."

Selma has also served as General Manager, Global Commercial Direct at Ingersoll Rand and led its global commercial strategy within its Compressor Technology Services Business. She started her career as a field engineer at General Electric, rising through the ranks in roles of increasing responsibility in services and product industries. Her last role at General Electric was General Manager, Aeroderivative Product Line, a product line within the Power Services business.

Selma holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering from University of Ankara in Turkey. She is a certified Six Sigma Master Black Belt.

