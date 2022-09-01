Kyndryl Achieves Cisco Global Gold Integrator Certification

One of only six companies worldwide to reach this select status

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced that it has achieved Cisco Global Gold Integrator status, the highest level available and a recognition of Kyndryl's ability to deliver and support advanced solutions for joint customers around the world.

This partner status enables Kyndryl to receive Gold-level benefits and incentives and assures customers that Kyndryl's expert resources and skilled practitioners are available in geographies supported by Cisco. The Global Gold status also is recognition of Kyndryl's ability to sell, deliver and support Cisco solutions worldwide and to showcase Cisco Solutions to customers at global Cisco Experience Centers.

To become a Cisco Global Gold partner, Kyndryl's engineers, architects and sales teams have demonstrated significant knowledge and expertise across a broad portfolio of Cisco technology, software, and services. To reach this level, Kyndryl also has demonstrated its ability to meet Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and metrics around Cisco performance thresholds, global, regional, and local competencies, support centers and solutions, hybrid IT offerings, and customer satisfaction.

Kyndryl and Cisco recently announced a partnership to help customers design, build, manage and modernize mission-critical systems. The companies are developing private cloud services, network and edge computing and software defined networking (SDN) solutions and multi-network wide area network (WAN) offerings to enable digital modernization and cloud acceleration via differentiated on-premises or edge solutions, and fully managed end-to-end cloud services.

"As we expand our relationship with Cisco, we are excited to reach the Global Gold Partner status, which validates and extends our ability to collaborate at scale and deliver the highest level of joint support and benefits to global customers," said Jeff Gatz, Director, Global Cisco Alliance at Kyndryl. "By demonstrating a level of excellence in providing managed services backed by Cisco Powered Solutions, Kyndryl can better ensure its ability to deliver best of breed 5G networking solutions and other innovative solutions that meet customer needs and requirements."

"We are delighted that Kyndryl has joined a very select group of Cisco partners who have invested in and achieved Global Gold status. To accomplish this status in the short period of time that Kyndryl has existed requires extraordinary dedication," said Nick Holden, VP, Cisco Global Strategic Partners and Co-sell. "We appreciate their partnership investment in Cisco and are excited about growing our joint business together in critical global markets and architectures as well as innovating in new business models and solutions."

