POPULAR LEADERSHIP PODCAST, 'SOMETHING EXTRA' CELEBRATES 200th EPISODE

Leadership Icon Ken Blanchard Joins Host Lisa Nichols for Special Interview

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Something Extra," a weekly podcast devoted to personal and professional leadership development, today celebrates its 200th episode with special guest and leadership icon Ken Blanchard.

Join host Lisa Nichols as she celebrates the 200th episode of the (PRNewswire)

"Since 2018, we have had the incredible privilege of hearing outstanding leaders share their stories and 'something extras' with us," said Lisa Nichols, podcast host and chief executive officer of St. Louis-based Technology Partners. "We have learned so much and have gotten an amazing response from our listeners week after week."

Nichols will host a LinkedIn Live event at 12 p.m. Central on Sept. 7 to celebrate the milestone.

Blanchard is a renowned author, as well as the cofounder and chief spiritual officer of The Ken Blanchard Companies, an international management training and consulting firm founded in 1979. In addition to being a globally recognized speaker and consultant, Ken is a trustee emeritus of the Board of Trustees at his alma mater, Cornell University, and cofounder of Lead Like Jesus, a world-wide Servant Leadership ministry.

"I can't think of a better guest to feature on this special episode," Nichols said. "Ken is an absolute icon in the business world and I am excited for our listeners to learn from his experience. He shares some amazing stories and insights on the episode that are not to be missed."

Nichols is dedicating the 200th episode to former podcast engineer, Daniel Williams, who passed away tragically in August.

"Daniel was an invaluable team member, husband, father, and son who left us entirely too soon," Nichols said. "His effort and energy around the podcast were big reasons we've made it to 200 episodes. We will never forget Daniel and appreciate all he did for "Something Extra" and Technology Partners.

About "Something Extra"

Join Technology Partners CEO Lisa Nichols as she interviews leaders from around the world to share their stories and show us what it takes to influence, encourage, and be a true leader. Visit https://technologypartners.net/blog/category/something-extra/ for more information.

About Technology Partners

Technology Partners is an award-winning St. Louis-based company that provides business solutions through talent, technology, and leadership development. In business for nearly 30 years, the company has partnered with hundreds of corporate clients across a range of industries nationwide. Visit www.technologypartners.net for more information.

