CASIO G-SHOCK RELEASES NEW TIMEPIECES FOR RECENTLY LAUNCHED STAY GOLD COLLECTION

DOVER, N.J., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. is pleased to announce the expansion of G-SHOCK's Stay Gold Collection with the release of men's models, GM5600G-9 and GM2100G-1A9, as well as the downsized version women's models, GMS2100GB-1A and GMS5600GB-1. All four models are decked with a gold IP Bezel, gold side buttons and minimalist dial treatments. The new models are for consumers who appreciate a timeless gold colorway, along with functionality suitable for all-occasion wear.

The gold accents stand alone as a reason to check out these timepieces, but their compact form elevates their appeal. GM2100G-1A9 and GMS2100GB-1A come equipped with a three-year battery life and a hand retract feature that allows the hands to move aside momentarily to provide a clear view of the display when the hour and minute hands are overlapping the digital display. These models also include high brightness Double LED (Super Illuminator) light for visibility in the dark. At a slightly lower price point, the full-digital GM5600G-9 and GMS5600GB-1 come with two-year battery life, and EL backlight in addition to their iconic square case.

All four timepieces come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistant

200M Water Resistant

2- and 3- Year Battery life

Stopwatch

Countdown Timer

Alarm(s)

Full Auto Calendar

Available in September, the GM2100G-1A9 and GMS2100GB-1A will retail for $240 and $200 respectively, and the GM5600G-9 and GMS5600GB-1 will retail for $220 and $180 respectively. All are available for pre-order starting today at gshock.casio.com/us. Select retailers, and the G-SHOCK Soho store will have it available for purchase in September. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

