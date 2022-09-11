As We Commemorate the 21st Anniversary of 9/11, Important Lessons are Being Forgotten, Warns FAIR

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) on the 21st anniversary of the attacks of 9/11:

"On this September 11, it is important to note that the Biden administration has forgotten nearly every lesson learned on that tragic day. By loosening immigration inspections, border controls, document security, interior enforcement, and screening standards, America is no longer secure.

"The threat of state-sponsored radical Islamic terrorism is still a very clear and present danger, as we have been reminded in just the last few months. The stabbing of Salman Rushdie, the plot to kidnap former National Security Adviser John Bolton, and the attempted assassination of an Iranian dissident in Brooklyn remind us that our enemies understand our vulnerabilities and are prepared exploit them.

"As we remember the lives of the 2,977 people who were slaughtered 21 years ago, in part due to lax immigration enforcement policies, we must also recognize the even more massive loss of life going on right now as a result of the Biden administration's deliberate sabotage of border enforcement. Last year, under President Biden's watch, 36 times as many Americans, 107,622, died of drug overdoses – including 71,238 from the fentanyl that is pouring across a wide-open border.

"If we owe anything to those who died on this day 21 years ago, their families, first responders who rushed to the scenes of devastation at the Pentagon and World Trade Center, as well as the men and women who fought and died in Iraq and Afghanistan, it is to make sure that such events are never repeated on U.S. soil. Sadly, on September 11, 2022, it seems that many of the lessons of 9/11 are being forgotten."

