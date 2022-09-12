AdCellerant Introduces a Breakthrough Email Marketing Product

AdCellerant makes quality digital marketing accessible to every business.

DENVER, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdCellerant, an award-winning digital-minded, tech-driven advertising services company, announced the release of a breakthrough email marketing product offering to their partners.

This new offering, in addition to standard programmatic email targeting, now offers access to In-Market Email Targeting, which provides the ability to reach consumers actively looking for your products and services. Their email database is grown via opt-in online surveys, e-subscriptions, e-registrations, and our extensive network of permission-based websites.

"With this new product, users are more likely to interact and convert from your promotion since we know that they were recently looking at similar websites and products you offer in the past day," said Vivienne Duclos, Director of Product Management at AdCellerant.

AdCellerant Partners See Significant Results with In-Market Email

Since the launch of the In-Market Email Targeting product, results have indicated that performance has increased, and there is a significant increase in conversion rates. Recently, one of our residential development partners

"We are thrilled about the results we've seen so far. Our partners and their clients are seeing actual results beyond opens and clicks," said Ben Bouslog, Vice President of Business Development "They're seeing more unique visitors, time on site, page views per session, phone calls, form fills, and more! The performance is a cherry on top while we were able to keep these at affordable rates too."

About AdCellerant

AdCellerant provides businesses access to high-quality digital marketing technology and solutions through partnerships with media companies and agencies. Focused on generating results and growth for businesses of all sizes, AdCellerant offers best-in-class technology and software, award-winning customer service, expert education, and exceptional operational support to ensure customer campaign performance.

Leveraging proprietary technology Ui.Marketing, AdCellerant effectively connects businesses with their ideal customer at the right time. Harnessing an easy-to-use and nimble digital advertising tool, users can manage the entire buyer's journey from quick and accurate comprehensive proposal creation, campaign launch, and campaign performance—all within a single platform.

