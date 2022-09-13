Hilgers Graben Adds Trial Lawyer Grant Schmidt as First Dallas Managing Partner

Schmidt brings high-level litigation background to lead growing firm's Dallas office

DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilgers Graben PLLC is excited to announce the addition of seasoned Dallas trial lawyer Grant Schmidt as its first Dallas Managing Partner.

The addition bolsters a deep bench of experienced attorneys from major firms including Gibson Dunn, Winston & Strawn, and Fish & Richardson. Hilgers Graben also boasts numerous former federal appellate and district court clerks, as well as firm CEO and former three-time general counsel Sterling Miller.

"Grant is a perfect fit to lead our Dallas office and provide the sophisticated and results-oriented representation that makes this firm stand out in a crowded field," said firm co-founder Mike Hilgers. "He will be key to our continued growth in North Texas and nationally."

Before joining the firm, Mr. Schmidt was a partner in the Dallas office of Winston & Strawn. He was part of high-profile trial teams that recently secured the only acquittal in a health care fraud prosecution involving 21 separate defendants and, in a real estate dispute, won a complete defense verdict and nearly two million dollars in attorneys' fees.

"Grant is a superstar, and any firm in the country would be lucky to have him leading their efforts," said Andrew Graben, the firm's national head of litigation. "Our firm's growth has been built with great stand-up trial lawyers, innovative thinkers, and tremendous people with a heart to serve. Grant is all of those things and more, and having him lead our Dallas office is a game-changer for the firm in Texas and around the country."

Mr. Schmidt's background includes a clerkship with U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas and a current role as President of the Federal Bar Association's Dallas Chapter. He has earned repeat peer recognition in D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40 and Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars.

"I am eager to lead this office, where we will work strategically and tirelessly on our clients' behalf with an approach that is collegial yet tenacious," said Mr. Schmidt. "We have an opportunity to build upon the firm's nationwide client base and sophisticated litigation practice while providing services at a fraction of the cost given the firm's efficiencies from top to bottom."

About Hilgers Graben PLLC

With offices in Nebraska, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Miami and West Palm Beach, St. Louis, San Diego, and Washington D.C., Hilgers Graben PLLC is an elite national litigation boutique specializing in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property litigation and discovery counsel services. The firm leverages low-cost locations and innovation to provide top-notch legal services while significantly driving down costs for clients. The firm has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the U.S. four times and has been honored among the Best Law Firms by U.S. News – Best Lawyers.

