TC BioPharm Receives MHRA Approval for 18-Month Extrapolated Shelf-Life of Allogeneic Cell Therapy Product, OmnImmune®

EDINBURGH, Scotland, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TC Biopharm (Holdings) PLC ("TC Biopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TCBP) (NASDAQ: TCBPW), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer today announced that it has received approval from the UK regulatory body MHRA to apply an 18-month extrapolated shelf life to its current allogeneic cell therapy product, OmnImmune®.

TC BioPharm (PRNewsfoto/TC BioPharm) (PRNewswire)

This award enables TC BioPharm to ship and store sufficient product which can then be held cryopreserved at clinical sites to fulfill the requirements not only for its current Advanced Myeloid Leukemia trial ACHIEVE, but also for future clinical trials and eventually commercial treatment of patients. Additionally, TC BioPharm's in-house quality control department will continue to gather data in order to extend the shelf-life of OmnImmune®.

"The approval received from the MHRA for our frozen product is another very important piece of a complex jigsaw. It is indeed a further step towards the achievement of a platform to deliver truly off-the-shelf products in the cell therapy space. This milestone is a result of an incredible concerted effort from all the departments within TCB, including Product Development, Quality Control and Assurance, Production and Clinical. It is an exciting time to be working in this sector and I feel incredibly privileged and proud to be part of this amazing team at TC Biopharm."

Bryan Kobel, CEO, commented, "This MHRA approval of our freeze/thawed protocol for an 18-month shelf life is an encouraging step forward in TC BioPharm's developmental trajectory and further validation of the continuous effort and forward thinking of our development team. We are extremely pleased to receive MHRA approval for our Freeze/Thawed product, OmnImmune®, the first freeze/thawed gamma delta product in clinical trials. Being able to ship frozen gamma-delta T cells and deliver them clinics all around the world for storage and use in clinical trials as well as commercial treatment increases our economies of scale and our efficiency."

Kobel continued, "This approval brings OmnImmune® truly to the forefront as an "off the shelf" cell therapy, with the clinician's ability to bring product from the storage facility to the specialty pharmacy for thawing and deliver the therapeutic to the patient in a short window of time. We look forward to progressing our clinical trials in AML as well as other blood cancers and continue to evaluate partnering opportunities for our allogeneic gamma delta platform and advance our modified CAR gamma delta program."

About TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC

TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia. Gamma-delta T cells are naturally occurring immune cells that embody properties of both the innate and adaptive immune systems and can intrinsically differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. TC BioPharm uses an allogeneic approach in both unmodified and CAR modified gamma delta t-cells to effectively identify, target and eradicate both liquid and solid tumors in cancer.

TC BioPharm is the leader in developing gamma-delta T cell therapies, and the first company to conduct phase II/pivotal clinical studies in oncology. The Company is conducting two investigator-initiated clinical trials for its unmodified gamma-delta T cell product line - Phase 2b/3 pivotal trial for OmnImmune® in treatment of acute myeloid leukemia using the Company's proprietary allogenic CryoTC technology to provide frozen product to clinics worldwide. TC BioPharm also maintains a robust pipeline for future indications in solid tumors as well as a significant IP/patent portfolio in the use of CARs with gamma delta t-cells and owns our manufacturing facility to maintain cost and product quality controls.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. These statements reflect our current beliefs, and a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reference to the website of TC BioPharm has been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TC BioPharm