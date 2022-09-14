Blume Global expands access to Blume Maps to all customers free of charge

The dynamic, digital map of the supply chain world continues to provide unrivaled value and capability

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blume Global, the only multimodal supply chain orchestration platform uniting end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution, announced it will be providing Blume Maps free of charge to all customers subscribed to its suite of solutions. This is in line with Blume's ongoing dedication to making industry leading, innovative solutions accessible to companies spanning various sizes and industries and increasing agility in the supply chain across all modes.

Blume Maps provides shippers with unparalleled supply chain visibility, and more importantly, value. Powered by patented data science technology, it is a dynamic map of the supply chain world running natively on Google Cloud that enables shippers to plan shipment routes, track progress in real time, receiving accurate ETAs for shipments sent via air, road, ocean and rail. What sets Blume Maps apart from the competition is its ability to provide users with alternative transportation modes, carriers or routes, should they encounter any problems or delays, helping deliver packages to their customers as quickly and cost-effectively as possible every time.

"Ongoing supply chain disruptions have emphasized the need for stakeholders to harness and utilize end-to-end visibility and execution through the power of logistics technology solutions," said Pervinder Johar, CEO of Blume Global. "As one of our flagship products, Blume Maps eliminates supply chain blind spots throughout the world, no matter the mode. Providing free access to Blume Maps to our customers is testament to our mission of democratizing technology for millions of small to medium businesses that make our global supply chains work."

Earlier this year, Blume announced updates to Blume Maps, including the launch Blume Interline Schedules, a cloud-native platform that allows companies that leverage railroad intermodal services to better coordinate cross-country rail freight deliveries. In partnership with Union Pacific Railroad, Norfolk Southern and CSX, Blume's complementary end-to-end rail freight scheduler gives users visibility around moving cargo from one railway to another. In concert with Blume Interline Schedules, Blume's asset management feature tracks details around intermodal rail shipments and how they interchange. It also validates the movement of freight delivery schedules with the ability to catch missing interchange points and improve accuracy with future deliveries.

For more information, or to request a demo on Blume Maps, please visit https://www.blumeglobal.com/blume-map/

About Blume Global

Blume Global is a multimodal supply chain orchestration platform that unites end-to-end visibility, supplier management and logistics execution. As the single source of truth for logistics data, Blume provides visibility throughout the value chain, from sourcing to delivery, allowing customers to use Blume solutions to navigate disruptions and create agile plans amid supply chain uncertainty. Blume has the most extensive network among logistics technology providers. The company's direct connectivity to the ocean, air, rail, parcel, LTL and truckload carriers combines with Blume's solutions and 28 years of industry data to maximize transportation spend, improve customer service and reduce carbon emissions for users. By developing technology that streamlines the logistics world, Blume Global is leading the industry in creating supply chain sustainability solutions, fighting climate change by eliminating significant carbon emissions in a world where most freight is transported using fossil fuels.

