NCDOT Orders 5 Railcars to be Sold at Online w/Live Bid Center Auction

ROCKINGHAM, N.C., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was announced today that Iron Horse Auction Company of Rockingham, NC is conducting an Online w/Live Bid Center Auction of NCDOT Surplus, 5 Railcars.

The Online Auction is scheduled to begin October 2, 2022 and conclude Live on October 6, 2022. The railcars are being sold for NCDOT at the Capital Yard located at 860 Capital Boulevard, Raleigh, NC 27603. They are selling regardless of price at the end of the auction.

Three of the railcars hold some historical significance as they were formerly owned by the Ringling Brothers/Barnum and Bailey Circus. These cars were dormitory cars used to transport members of the circus across the country. The remaining two cars have their own history. One car was a hospital car used by the United States Army and the fifth car was originally a baggage car.

The railcars are currently parked at the Capital Yard in Raleigh and at the Nash County Railroad Corridor. Those interested in looking at the railcars before the auction are advised to do so starting at 10:00 am on October 6th.

