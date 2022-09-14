Venbrook Names Louis Pippin Chief Claims Officer to Expand Third Party Administration Capabilities Across the Country and Internationally

Adds four executives to support growth in the public entity program, commercial property, and national account space

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venbrook Group, LLC ("Venbrook") , one of the largest independent insurance, benefits, claims, and risk services firms in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Louis Pippin as Chief Claims Officer, Venbrook Claims Services. Venbrook Claims Services offers clients a single supplier option for Third Party Administrator (TPA) and Independent Adjusting (IA) claims to mitigate and reduce risks and losses on a global basis.

With nearly 30 years of experience and an extensive background in the areas of multi-line P&C liability lines, case management, cost control, compliance standards, and related service delivery of claims and claims handling, Pippin comes to Venbrook with vast expertise in claims management. Most recently with McLarens where he spent five years developing the commercial property claims program, Pippin also held positions at State Insurance Fund and Midlands Claims Administrators, Inc.

"Joining Venbrook was an easy decision," said Pippin. "It's an exciting company with an entrepreneurial ethos which is exactly what is needed to build a state-of-the-art 21st century claims organization. I couldn't be happier to oversee the claims business and continue to build on Venbrook's success."

"Louis brings a wealth of experience to the increasingly complex world of claims management," said Jason D. Turner, Venbrook founder and CEO. "Under his guidance, the Venbrook Claims Services team will provide an end-to-end service for our clients, allowing our managers to focus on geography and cost savings, regardless of claim type. We are excited to have him spearheading our claims division."

Additionally, Venbrook announced four key promotions to the leadership team:

Sarah Novakovich becomes Chief Operating Officer, Venbrook Claims Services

Angelique King becomes Executive Vice President, Carl Warren & Company

Marc Pittinaro becomes Executive Vice President, Venbrook Claims Services

Suzie Spencer becomes Vice President, Business Development for Carl Warren & Company

About Venbrook®

Venbrook Group, LLC is a holdings company with subsidiaries engaged in retail broking, wholesale broking, programs, and claims services. Venbrook caters to a national client base across myriad industries with divergent needs. Venbrook's team of experts and industry specialists' partner with their clients to manage their risks, create security, promote growth and add value by delivering best-in-class insurance products and programs.

Venbrook continues to build partnerships to expand its insurance platform while continuing to invest in its infrastructure and talent. Venbrook is headquartered in Los Angeles with various locations across the country. For more information, please visit www.venbrook.com .

For media inquiries only, please contact Rhonda Turner Gardner at rhonda@housecommunications.com or 408.316.9077

