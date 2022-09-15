BioNJ Releases Speakers and Agenda for 2022 C-Suite Summit

TRENTON, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioNJ has released the agenda and growing speaker roster for its Tenth Annual C-Suite Summit, taking place Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at the Bridgewater Marriott. The C-Suite Summit brings together life sciences executives representing a wide breadth of companies from early to late stage, public and private and revenue and pre-revenue to discuss the topics impacting C-Suite decision-making in bringing new innovative treatments to market.

2022 BioNJ C-Suite Summit (PRNewswire)

"We have entered a new era in how leaders are shaping the next generation of innovation and the way in which Patients are impacting the life sciences industry," said BioNJ President and CEO, Debbie Hart. "From new modalities, AI-driven drug discovery and digital therapeutics to a reshuffling of the ecosystem, we are witnessing an unparalleled opportunity to revolutionize Patient care globally."

The speaker roster, featuring world-class leaders, includes:

Latif Akintade , M.D ., Senior Vice President, Patient & Health Impact, Pfizer

Mariah Baltezegar , MBA , Vice President & Head, Peri- and Post-Approval Study Innovation, PPD (part of Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Jacqueline Berman , JD , Partner, Morgan Lewis

Michael Braun , Senior Vice President, Immunology and Fibrosis, Bristol Myers Squibb

Steven Bulera , Ph.D. , Corporate Vice President, Global Head of Toxicology, Charles River Laboratories

Bradley Campbell , President & CEO, Amicus Therapeutics

Tom Evegan , Principal, Strategy & Management Consulting, RSM

Chris Garabedian , CEO, Xonotogeny & Venture Portfolio Manager, Perceptive Advisors

Greg Graves , Partner, McKinsey & Company

Audrey Greenberg , Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Center for Breakthrough Medicines

Kevin Hagan , President & CEO, PAN Foundation

Terttu Haring , M.D. , Head, Clinical Innovation Office, Sanofi

Robert Hariri , M.D., Ph.D. , Founder, Chairman & CEO, Celularity

Mary Frances Harmon , Senior Vice President, Corporation Relations, PTC Therapeutics

Debbie Hart , President & CEO, BioNJ

Jeff Henderson , Vice President, Head of Global Market Access, Reimbursement and Distribution, Vectiv Bio

Greg Hersch , Ph.D. , Senior Vice President, Head of Enterprise Strategy, Merck & Co.

Will Lewis , Chair & CEO, Insmed

Maya Martinez-Davis , President, U.S. Pharmaceuticals, GSK

Rajesh Parekh , Ph.D. , Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company

Dennis Purcell , Founder, Aisling Capital

Paula Rinaldi , Senior Vice President & U.S. Head of Drug Regulatory Affairs, Novartis

Nitin Seth , CEO, Incedo

Arda Ural, Ph.D., MSc, MBA , Americas Industry Markets Leader, Life Sciences & Healthcare, EY

Monika Vnuk , M.D. , Managing Director, Blackstone Life Sciences

Keith White , Head of Global Market Access, Amylyx

Topics to be discussed:

Decoding the Future of the Life Sciences Industry : A holistic look at how the industry is – and will continue to – evolve, and what this will mean for both incumbents and new entrants.

Shaping the Change : Industry leaders will discuss the disruptive forces they think are most important to watch, and how to play a role in shaping the future.

The Future of Work : This fireside chat will explore how one leader is enhancing their talent value propositions and positioning themselves to lead in the years to come.

Markets in Flux : How the capital environment for early-stage biotechs is evolving, expected sources of growth and how to navigate opportunities for large biopharma, for investors and for early- and growth-stage companies.

The Clinical Trials Paradigm Shift : How a changing regulatory environment, new consumer expectations and accelerated use of real-world data are fueling an evolution in how new products are developed and launched.

Cell & Gene Therapy – An Opportunity for NJ : The opportunity, and its implications, for New Jersey as a leading home for the CGT value chain.

The Evolving Market Access Landscape : How payor-mediated market access continues to play an increasingly important role in determining the success of new product launches and continues to evolve with new utilization management strategies.

Next Generation Patient Experience : The pandemic introduced disruptions to the Patient experience, both delaying care, and at the same time, facilitating an expansion in care access via digital platforms.

A Closing Networking Reception

Click here for the full agenda.

The C-Suite Summit allows stakeholders to come together for an open conversation on where the greatest opportunities lie, how the industry might evolve in coming years and how to best prepare for (and shape) the next paradigm in life sciences and medical discovery.

Registration is $695 for Members and $895 for future BioNJ Members. Click here to register.* The C-Suite Summit is closed to media. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Cheri Hennessy at CHennessy@BioNJ.org to learn about Sponsorship opportunities.

Contact

Randi Bromberg

Vice President, Communications and Marketing

O) 609-890-3185

C) 609-955-1067

RBromberg@BioNJ.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BioNJ