Century Cabinets Expands into Florida

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Cabinets, Inc. has announced the opening of a new regional facility in Lakeland, Florida. The 12,000 sq. ft. facility will support the company's growing cabinet manufacturing and distribution efforts in the Florida market.

"The investment demonstrates Century's continuing commitment to the Florida market," said Century Holdings COO, Randy Scott. "With this new regional support center, Century Cabinets is dedicated to providing Florida homebuilders quality cabinets to create beautiful, functional spaces in their new homes with shorter lead times and unmatched customer service."

The regional facility will commence operations on September 15, 2022, and cabinet orders are already being placed in preparation for the opening. Staff members have been hired to manage the day-to-day operations and to support the local customer base.

About Century Cabinets, Inc.

Century Cabinets, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA with a network of operations and support centers across the Southeast. It is a Century Holdings company, a leading supplier of specialty products serving the construction industry. Established over a decade ago, Century Cabinets works with new home builders, large and small, as well as commercial developers in the design, building and installation of cabinetry. Century Cabinets is located at 6025 Shiloh Rd., Alpharetta, GA 30005.

