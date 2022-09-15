Clean Energy Leaders Convene for First-Ever Combined Solar, Wind Finance & Investment Summits in New York

NYSERDA, BlackRock, NYPA and more to speak at conferences in October, hosted by Solar Media UK

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solar Media Ltd, a global B2B media company covering the clean energy industry, will host two collocated events: its first ever US-based Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit and the 9th edition of its Solar & Storage Finance conference . The October 4th-5th summit in New York City is designed for up to 400 delegates working in funds, banks, development and utilities.

Speakers in attendance include: President and CEO of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Doreen M. Harris, Commissioner Bob Gordon of the Board of Public Utilities NJ, Interim President and CEO of New York Power Authority Justin E. Driscoll, Managing Director & Head of Americas Renewables of BlackRock Martin Torres, and more.

"Solar Media has hosted our global solar and storage finance and investment series since 2014 with events in London, New York City, Singapore, Austin and Houston. We are proud to launch our 2022 edition with the addition of our first-ever US-based Wind Finance & Investment Summit .

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is an unprecedented step towards America's response to the climate crisis and energy security. But there are still hurdles to implementing the Act's provisions; the summit will help the clean energy industry dig into the next phase of the renewable energy transition."

Participants can attend sessions across both events, giving them access to three forward-thinking streams of content, and the whole audience will convene for opening and closing plenaries. Registration covers entry to both the solar and wind conferences.

Topics Discussed

Attendees will hear from CEOs, CFOs, VPs, MDs and partners about:

The Inflation Reduction Act's impact on solar, wind and storage

How the tax equity landscape and PPA structures are changing

Changes in the solar and wind project investment and finance landscape in 2022

Which utilities are taking over the offshore boom

Maximizing the potential operational life and returns of a wind turbine investment

