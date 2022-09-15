Harmonic's Rising Star Andrii Vladyka Receives SCTE Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced that Andrii Vladyka, technical product manager for the company's broadband business, will be honored with the 2022 SCTE® Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Award. Vladyka is receiving the award for making key contributions to the cable industry, including operationalizing Network Function Virtualization, pioneering vCMTS and cutting-edge developments in vOLT and vCPE.

"I am honored to be chosen for this prestigious award and would like to thank the SCTE Foundation for recognizing me," said Vladyka. "The cable industry is continuously pushing the limits of technology innovation, inspiring me to focus on virtualized broadband technologies that answer the evolving needs of operators."

In his role at Harmonic, Vladyka has been instrumental in optimizing the operations and deployment aspects of the company's market-leading CableOS® Cloud-Native Core Platform. He has over 10 years of experience in the telecom industries, including leadership roles with customer-facing and operations-centric engagement. Vladyka has a Master of Science degree in telecommunications from the Kharkiv University of Radioelectronics in Ukraine.

"Andrii is extremely deserving of this award," said Nimrod Ben-Natan, senior vice president and general manager, broadband business, at Harmonic. "Over the years at Harmonic, Andrii has demonstrated a unique combination of problem solving and product definition skills while maintaining a hands-on approach to engineering solutions and overseeing their implementation in large-scale, real-world deployments."

The SCTE Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Award celebrates a rising star in the cable industry, 40 years old or younger, who has made the most significant contributions to the innovations of the cable industry. The award is managed by the SCTE Foundation® in memory of Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr., a technology pioneer and industry legend.

Vladyka will receive the award at the SCTE Awards Luncheon taking place on Sept. 21 during the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® in Philadelphia.

