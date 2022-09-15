PayrHealth Announces Collaboration with Cardinal Health

Launching a New, Robust Offering Leveraging Cardinal Health's Advanced Practice Analytics Technology Platform and PayrHealth's Payor Contracting Solution.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrHealth, a proactive payor contracting and relationship management solution, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) to help specialty physician practices simplify payor contracting and maximize financial performance. These solutions will help practices achieve their financial goals and create efficiencies so staff members can increase their focus on patient care.

This new offering leverages PayrHealth's deep expertise across specialties and the robust data from Cardinal Health's Advanced Practice Analytics to manage the entire payor contracting process on the practice's behalf. Initially, the joint offering will focus on rheumatology and ophthalmology practices, with plans to expand to other therapeutic areas in the future.

"Cardinal Health is a trusted partner in the healthcare space," said Armando Cardoso, CEO at PayrHealth. "We look forward to combining our expertise in payor contracting with Cardinal Health's strong network to enable providers to better serve their patients."

"Specialty physician offices spend significant time navigating changing requirements, gathering data for payor contract negotiations, supporting prior authorizations, and keeping track of where the process stands for each payor and each patient," said Amy Valley, vice president, Clinical Strategy & Technology Solutions at Cardinal Health. "We are very excited to partner with PayrHealth to bring meaningful efficiencies and cost savings to practices so they can focus on patient care."

If you are interested in learning more, please visit Cardinal Health's Revenue Cycle Management Optimization Solutions webpage or visit the PayrHealth website to learn more. The Cardinal Health team will also be attending the National Organization of Rheumatology Management conference, September 15-17th, to help promote the new offering.

About PayrHealth

PayrHealth provides analytics, contracting, credentialing, reimbursement negotiation, network development, and revenue cycle management solutions to healthcare organizations across the United States. PayrHealth is integrated relationship management solution - proactively managing contracts and optimizing revenue cycle management to enable purposeful provider-payor relations. PayrHealth supports informed decisions for a strengthened healthcare system. PayrHealth is an Osceola Capital Management portfolio company. To learn more, visit www.payrhealth.com.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 30 countries and approximately 46,500 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations, LLC

914-834-4334

View original content:

SOURCE PayrHealth