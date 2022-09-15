Potential Service Disruption on the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® Beginning September 15

Portions of the Pacific Surfliner Route may experience service interruption starting on Thursday with an unknown end date

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to ongoing contract negotiations involving freight railroad worker unions, sections of the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service may experience a disruption beginning 8:00 PM Pacific Time on Thursday, September 15 until an agreement is reached. The impacted sections of the route will be between Fullerton to Los Angeles and Moorpark to San Luis Obispo as these portions of the track are owned or managed by freight railroads.

"We are hopeful that a resolution will be reached prior to Thursday but as the parties have not yet reached an agreement, we are doing everything we can to notify our customers and provide alternate service options if the rail service is interrupted," said Jason Jewell, interim Managing Director of the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency. "We have closely coordinated with Amtrak and Metrolink to maximize service options for our customers including providing bus bridges where possible."

If an agreement is not reached by Thursday, Pacific Surfliner service will be adjusted as follows.

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 :

On Friday, September 16, 2022 , and ongoing until negotiations are concluded:

For the duration of the potential service disruption, Pacific Surfliner trains will also stop at Laguna Niguel, Tustin and Orange stations and accept all Metrolink ticket types between Oceanside and Fullerton .

Unreserved Coach Ticket holders impacted by the service disruption can use their existing ticket for travel on a different date up to one year later. Business Class Ticket holders can adjust their travel date or request a full refund by calling 800-USA-RAIL or visiting an Amtrak ticket window.

Once a settlement is reached, service will resume as quickly as possible.

As this is an evolving situation, some of the information above may change. Please visit https://www.pacificsurfliner.com/plan-your-trip/alerts/travel-advisories/potential-service-disruption/ for the most current updates.

