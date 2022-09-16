The Center to Gift 100 Acts of Radical Care to Mark 1 Year Anniversary

RENO, Nev., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One year ago, The Center opened its doors as a self-care sanctuary, creating a safe space for the Reno community to pause, to breathe, and to be human. The Center believes that self-care makes such a difference in your home, your workplace, and our community, that they are on a mission to start a radical self-care movement! What is radical self-care? Jen Hutter, Executive Director, explains, "radical self-care is caring for oneself in the present moment. It is so simple, yet not easy in a world that begs us to distract ourselves." She elaborates, "It's radical because taking time to care for yourself creates a ripple effect, positively impacting you, those around you, and those around them."

On September 20th, to celebrate its one-year anniversary, The Center is hosting a special event "Center & Celebrate," to give back to the community in a big way. "Our intention this year was to bring self-care to our community, but we didn't realize the level of reciprocity that would flow back to us and help us grow both as teachers and as humans," Hutter noted. In an effort to pay it forward, The Center is taking some of its most popular self-care practices and making them completely free to 100 people through on-site visits to organizations and nonprofits around Reno, including Click Bond, Empowerment Center, Communities In Schools, Sage Ridge School, Studio Sculpt, and Ice Box.

Center & Celebrate schedule:

7:30am - 6:30pm : FREE classes at the Center all day long, including yoga, tai chi, qigong, meditation through music, sound baths, and more (all levels and humans welcome!)

11:15am - 12:00pm : Hula Hooping to live Music, Candle Blowout, and Welcome Message from Jen Hutter , Executive Director, at The Center (open to the public)

9am - 5pm : Radical Community Care Movement, during which teachers from The Center will go on-site at participating locations to deliver a respite of care through 20-minute meditations, hula hooping sessions, yoga nidra, tai chi, and qigong classes

True to its mission to make radical self-care accessible, The Center offers free weekly virtual community classes (meditation, qigong, and chair yoga), affordable memberships, and pay-it-forward options to donate free classes to those with financial constraints. To broaden its reach, The Center partners and collaborates with organizations and nonprofits also committed to the care and wellbeing of their employees and those they serve.

The excitement and joy from a successful year one, and anticipation for what's to come next emanates from Jen Hutter and all of the teachers at The Center. "We are so grateful for the support we have received this year and we couldn't be more excited to have this day to give back to our Reno community! We want Reno to feel Radical along with us on September 20th!"

Join the movement – if you would like for The Center to come to your organization on September 20th, to spread some radical self-care, please contact us!

About The Center

The Center, with its 501(c)3 nonprofit status currently pending, is a self-care sanctuary that offers in-studio, on-site, and virtual classes, workshops, talks, and retreats to the Reno community and beyond. All practices center around self-care and include meditation, qigong, yoga, yoga nidra, tai chi, sound baths, journaling, and hula hooping, along with workshops, talks, and events tailored to mindfulness, moving through the seasons of life, purpose, nutrition, technology hygiene, and sleep.

The Center is committed to making radical self-care accessible so we all can thrive and lead more intentional lives. The Center removes barriers to self-care through advocacy, education, and action—enabling humans in all walks and seasons of life to rest, renew, and radiate. The Center Foundation is located at 55 Foothill Road, Suite 2, Reno, NV 89511.

