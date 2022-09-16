FAIR's Hold Their Feet to the Fire Radio Row 2022

With the Border Ablaze, 66 National and Local Talk Hosts Gather on Capitol Hill to Hold President Biden's and Congress' Feet to the Fire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During its first year and a half in office, the Biden-Harris administration has created an unprecedented border, immigration, national security, public health, and humanitarian crisis along our southern border. Some 5 million illegal entries have been recorded since the president was sworn in, and an estimated 2.3 million have either been released into the country or eluded apprehension. At the same time, a record flow of lethal drugs is pouring across the same open border.

On September 21st and 22nd, 66 national and local talk radio hosts will broadcast live in Washington, D.C., at the Federation for American Immigration Reform's (FAIR) 15th Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row in what has become the largest annual gathering of talk hosts in the country. The two-day event will focus on the failed immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration and the Schumer-Pelosi-led Congress, holding them both accountable.

"The Biden-Harris administration has not only taken a torch to every aspect of U.S. immigration policy and law, with disastrous results, they are blatantly lying to the American public. Just this week, Vice President Harris claimed on national television that our borders are secure," charged Bob Dane, executive director of FAIR. "Sadly, the ideologically-driven mainstream news outlets refuse to report the extent of the damage the Biden-Harris administration has wrought on the American public. The American public knows it is being lied to, and the purpose of Hold Their Feet to the Fire is to make sure that the American people have the information they need to hold the administration and Congress accountable for their reckless and politically-driven policies by blanketing the nation's radio airwaves."

This year's Hold Their Feet to the Fire radio row will take place on the roof deck of 400 North Capitol Street, home to many of the nation's leading news organizations. Credentialed media are welcome to attend and speak to the dozens of radio hosts, members of Congress, immigration policy experts, law enforcement officials, and others who are participating.

When:

Wednesday September 21 and Thursday September 22 from 6:00 am until 8:00 pm.

Where:

The roof deck of 400 North Capitol Street on Capitol Hill. Look for signs in the lobby directing to a special reception desk. No RSVP required.

Who:

66 national and local talk radio hosts

Dozens of members of Congress

Former federal immigration enforcement officials

Dozens of sheriffs from across the country

Immigration policy experts

Angel Families and border residents

Contacts:

Ron Kovach 219.983.2964, rkovach@fairus.org

Ira Mehlman 213.700.0407, imehlman@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

