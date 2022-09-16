InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Face Mask to Protect Against COVID-19 (ALL-2862)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved article of PPE that would prevent droplet or aerosol virus contamination from entering a face mask," said an inventor, from Sandy Springs, Ga., "so I invented THE VIRUS DEFENDER MASK. My design would enhance safety while also allowing users to resume normal activities without risk of infection."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved face mask to protect against COVID-19. In doing so, it prevents the user from inhaling contaminated air. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a protective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for medical workers, members of the labor force, high risk individuals and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ALL-2862, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

