My First Kidi™ Smartwatch from VTech® Available Now

More to Explore with Innovative New Kid Tech Product

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today VTech® announced the availability of My First Kidi™ Smartwatch, an engaging puppy companion just for preschoolers that offers an important starting point for learning to tell time and practicing daily routines. This smartwatch joins VTech's popular line of innovative children's electronics that inspire interactive play through technology.

"My First Kidi Smartwatch is the perfect first smartwatch for kids!" said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America. "Kids can learn to tell time and structure their day with routine reminders while also having fun with age-appropriate activities like games and a digital pet."

My First Kidi Smartwatch helps little ones care for themselves and learn about time-telling with a friendly woof-woof in a wrist pet they'll love to care for. Get extra help with potty training by setting 30-, 60- or 90-minute reminders. Keep little smiles healthy with the Brush Your Teeth reminder or get them to sleep on time with a chime that tells them when to get ready for bed. Kids will love taking this digital doggie on all their adventures while learning a little responsibility along the way. Give the pup a name and care for them right on screen. This super-talented pup can even be taught to do 20 tricks and will celebrate with barks and confetti. Explore the Time Master app and choose from 20 digital and analog clock faces. Connect watch-to-watch with a friend who also has a My First Kidi Smartwatch (sold separately) for more games and activities. It is available in blue and purple.

My First Kidi Smartwatch, recommended for ages 3-5 years, retails for $44.99 and is available now at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.vtechkids.com.

About VTech®

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate and developmental stage-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toy category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a rich 45-year history, VTech has not only established itself as a learning authority but also consistently remains at the forefront of innovation with multiple award-winning products, including prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Award winners. The company also has a broad range of award-winning infant, toddler and preschool products available in 28 different languages worldwide, with more than 100 new products introduced every year. In order to further strengthen VTech's position as a learning authority, new products are developed with critical insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning experts.

VTech Electronics North America, L.L.C. is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong with distribution globally.

For more information about VTech's electronic learning products, visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com/VTechtoys on Facebook or follow @VTechToys on Twitter.

