Curve is Launching Their First Intimate Apparel Tradeshow in Montreal

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comexposium USA is pleased to be hosting their first event in Montreal on September 18-19th, 2022. The tradeshow was originally planned in 2020, however due to the pandemic & travel restrictions it was postponed.

Curve Montreal is coinciding with Montreal Fashion week taking place Sept 19th to 25th.

"Mathieu St Arnaud president of MMode, an organization whose aim is to bring together players of Québec fashion industry, and his team have been very supportive of bringing a Curve event to Montreal," says Raphael Camp, President of Curve. "Canada was on very strict lockdown, so this is the first time many of the retailers are traveling. Expectations are quite high as the Canadian lingerie community is looking forward to network & having a chance to preview collections more locally. We are bringing the curated Curve experience of the 50+ best intimate apparel & swim collections to Montreal with ample opportunities for discovering new designers & learning new business strategies. We are excited to introduce brand MRKNTN, which was selected as one of the 10 talented designers for the prestigious Making the Cut reality tv fashion competition. By introducing new talents, we are listening to the demands of the market."

"Buying is always the focus of the Curve shows, however, post-Covid retailers are craving experiences. Consequently, panels & special networking events have become equally important," says Kirsten Griffin, Communication and Visitor Promotion Director. "After 2 years of shutdown, buyers want to feel connected to the lingerie community, make some memories & have fun too. We worked hard to find a nice of balance at the upcoming Curve Montreal. The show will open with Keynote speaker Gilbert Russell of No Qualms Retail discussing Profitability & Growth for 2023 and in the afternoon Elomi, Freya, Goddess, & Fantasie will host a fit workshop. On Monday, Sept 19th buyers are invited to kick off Montreal Fashion Week with a special panel on Diversity & Inclusivity, co-organized by MMode. The highlight of the show will be an invitation-only dinner cruise on the Bateau Mouche. "

Curve produced by Comexposium USA, is the leading trade show for intimate apparel and swim in North America, with events in New York, Los Angeles, and Montreal. Top brands, buyers, & industry influencers come to Curve to create business relationships and learn about the latest fashion trends and industry shifts.

