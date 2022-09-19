Xinhua Silk Road: Silk Road Maritime blue book 2021-2022 unveiled during Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blue book on the development of Silk Road Maritime from 2021 to 2022 was unveiled at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking off last Thursday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province.

The blue book, jointly unveiled by Fujian Silk Road Maritime Operation Co.,Ltd., China Economic Information Service and China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, systematically analyzes the progress and results of the construction of Silk Road Maritime since 2021 in terms of port and navigation cooperation, channel construction, business environment, economic and trade investment.

As the first shipping logistics service platform under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Silk Road Maritime international logistics service launched in December 2018 has been committed to removing information barriers in the logistics industry, reducing resource misallocation in the shipping market, and promoting efficient operation of industrial and supply chains.

At present, the shipping routes named after the brand of "the Silk Road Maritime" have reached 94, connecting 102 ports in 29 countries and the Silk Road Maritime Association has attracted more than 270 members sharing information and realizing complementary advantages to jointly explore new ways of cooperation in port, maritime and logistics sectors.

In the future, the Silk Road Maritime will continue to integrate multiple resources to cultivate a cross-industry international shipping logistics ecosystem, and show strong development momentum and resilience, according to the blue book.

