BambooHR Adds Multiple Review Cycles in Performance Management

Simple-to-use performance reviews made more customizable to give business leaders even better insights

LINDON, Utah, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced new performance management features that will give organizations deeper and individualized insights into employee performance. Companies can enable multiple review cycles to create a more custom and strategically-aligned experience for both management and employees.

"Business leaders know different groups in their organization have unique performance management needs," said Anita Grantham, Head of HR at BambooHR. "Whether it's distinct departmental questions or differing frequencies, multiple review cycles will enable HR and business leaders to customize a review process that garners better insight and drives individualized improvement."

Now, more than ever, organizations must focus on partnering with employees to enable greater outcomes. Customized reviews geared toward finding and meeting employees' diverse needs will ensure more relevant support and, therefore, even more effectiveness and engagement.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to empower our clients and help them grow and develop their employees," said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. "These added customization abilities in BambooHR Performance Management are just one way we're evolving to provide the best tools possible for HR to cultivate an exceptional employee experience."

The following features are now available:

Unique Reviews for Unique Needs

Enhanced customization makes it simple to create reviews that reflect the precise needs of your organization. BambooHR administrators can create multiple review cycles based on departments, divisions, employee statuses, job titles or locations to ensure that each employee receives the most relevant review possible.

This also means that employees wearing multiple hats can receive reviews that reflect all their roles. For instance, a sales manager can receive a quarterly review with sales-specific questions in addition to an annual manager review.

Custom Date Selection

Each review cycle can start on specific dates that make the most sense for each organization. Whether it's a quarterly check-in or an annual deep dive, each review cycle can have its own frequency.

Custom Questions for Self Assessment and Manager Assessment

Go beyond the standard questions—each review cycle allows administrators to create a distinct set of up to ten additional questions, ensuring the most insightful feedback possible. Administrators can specify a set of questions for employee groups to answer about their performance and questions for managers to answer about their direct reports.

Review Cycle Dashboard

We've made it easy to keep an eye on employee progression in your organization. The review cycle dashboard provides an overview of all cycles in your organization so administrators know which are active and how many employees are assigned to each cycle.

About BambooHR®

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the nearly three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com, follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

View original content:

SOURCE Bamboo HR LLC