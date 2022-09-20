CONTI Capital Announces Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) Designation for Real Estate Investment Company

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company, is pleased to announce its designation as an independent Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC)*.

"Achieving the RIA designation is a key milestone and expands our presence within the institutional investor, wealth manager, and family office space," says Carlos Vaz, founder and CEO of CONTI Capital. "The fiduciary controls, process rigor, and oversight required as an RIA provides our investors with a common foundation based on SEC regulations. We're excited to continue building upon and deepening our relationships with the larger institutional market seeking real estate investment opportunities, both in the US and internationally."

Founded in 2008 in Dallas, Texas, CONTI Capital has completed over $1.2 billion in multifamily real estate transactions since inception. With a focus on assets in the U.S. Sun Belt Region, the company relies on a proprietary data modeling tool, the CONTI Index, to gauge more than 400 leading indicators to evaluate potential sites for acquisition.

As the firm expanded, it opened offices in Miami, Florida; New York City, New York; and an affiliate office in São Paulo, Brazil to offer a closer proximity and communications for its individual investors and family office clients. In 2023, CONTI intends to open an office in Europe.

To learn more about CONTI Capital's investment approach and current offerings, please visit https://contiorg.com/investors/.

About CONTI Capital

Founded in 2008 and with over $1B in assets under management, CONTI provides capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S. on behalf of individuals, wealth managers, and institutions. CONTI's mission is to create outstanding value for investors through active stewardship of their capital and with efforts that are backed by years of industry experience, strong company culture, and a relentless drive to perform. Learn more at www.conticapital.com.

*Please note that registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

