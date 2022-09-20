CYPHER LEARNING Named a Winner in Talented Learning's 2022 Learning Systems Awards

For the Second Year Straight, CYPHER Honored Among the Top Learning Systems for its Expansive, Easy-to-Use Feature Set — Driving Engagement and Knowledge Retention

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYPHER LEARNING , a leading provider of intelligent learning platforms for schools, universities and organizations around the world, today announced it is a winner in the 2022 Learning Systems Awards from Talented Learning.

This is the second year in a row that CYPHER has been honored by Talented Learning, an independent research and consulting firm that helps organizations of all sizes find and use learning management systems (LMSs) and related technologies that suit their unique business needs.

"Each year, we spend a massive amount of time researching and recognizing learning systems award winners," said John Leh, CEO and lead analyst at Talented Learning, in an article . "Why? Because LMS buyers deserve guidance that cuts through the complexity of our noisy industry. And because the best vendors deserve a beacon that shines a light on their solutions."

CYPHER LEARNING was recognized in the "All-Purpose Learning Systems" category for its MATRIX for Business and NEO for K-20 platforms, which improve and expedite online learning — driving deeper engagement and knowledge retention, fostering skills development , and even supporting personalized and competency-based learning. Talented Learning notes that "all-purpose learning systems can be used effectively in a broad range of use cases, industries and locations."

According to Talented Learning : "CYPHER LEARNING is one of the few vendors with an LMS that is equally successful in corporations, content-as-a-business settings and academic environments. UI [user interface], learner experience, learning cohort tools, instructor capabilities, productized integrations, built-in content authoring, gamification, social learning, an automation engine and globalization are just some of CYPHER LEARNING many strengths."

The Learning Systems Awards winners represent standouts in Talented Learning's "rigorous and fiercely independent evaluation process." To participate, companies completed an in-depth, 92-question capability survey and conducted a product briefing/demonstration. Talented Learning also considered vendors' functional, technical, service and support capabilities; thought-leadership; extended enterprise domain expertise and more .

"Whatever your organizational needs are, and wherever learning takes place, we're here to support you," said CYPHER LEARNING CEO Graham Glass. "With our intuitive technology, cutting-edge — and easy-to-use — features, and commitment to excellence, CYPHER LEARNING empowers schools, universities and businesses around the world to deliver the best possible learning experiences. This award from Talented Learning speaks to the outstanding results our clients achieve and the power of our platform and vision."

CYPHER LEARNING has been on a winning streak lately, and this honor adds to the many accolades the company has earned this year alone. For example, CYPHER's MATRIX LMS for Business was the top-ranked winner in Forbes Advisor's " Best Learning Management Systems of 2022 " Awards and named to the 2022 SaaS Awards Shortlist as a "Best SaaS Product for Learning Management or Training." In addition, earlier this month, CYPHER's NEO platform was a winner in Tech & Learning's " Best Tools for Back to School " 2022 Awards. NEO was also named " Best K-12 Remote Learning Partner " in the 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards.

For more information about how organizations use CYPHER LEARNING to reshape and improve online learning, please see these success stories from businesses and educational institutions .

About CYPHER LEARNING

CYPHER LEARNING provides an intelligent learning platform that is empowering schools, businesses, and entrepreneurs worldwide to reimagine online education and deliver the best learning experiences. CYPHER LEARNING has solutions for all major e-learning sectors: NEO LMS for K-20, MATRIX LMS for Business, and INDIE LMS for Entrepreneurs. Relied on by millions of users at more than 20,000 organizations, CYPHER LEARNING supports 40+ languages and has offices worldwide with global headquarters in Plano, TX. For more information, please visit www.cypherlearning.com .

