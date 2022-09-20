Discount Pricing for POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System Now Offered Through Costco Member Prescription Program

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuity Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology and digital health company focused on making life with diabetes easier, announced today that the POGO Automatic® Blood Glucose Monitoring System and POGO Automatic® Test Cartridges are now available with discount pricing through the Costco Member Prescription Program (CMPP).

The CMPP is a prescription discount card program that provides Costco members and their eligible dependents with the ability to obtain lower prices on prescription products. While it is not insurance, the CMPP is commonly used instead of insurance to make prescription purchases in instances where, for example, coverage is limited or insurance does not cover the cost.

"We are excited Costco is making POGO Automatic available through the CMPP because — just like POGO Automatic itself — the CMPP is another big stride forward in easing the burden of blood glucose testing for people with diabetes," said Emory Anderson, president and CEO of Intuity Medical, Inc. "As the first and only FDA-cleared automatic blood glucose monitor with 10-test cartridge technology that automatically lances, collects blood, and produces a glucose result in just one step, POGO Automatic is all about removing barriers in the glucose testing procedure itself. That is why we are so glad there is a program like the CMPP — because its discounts help reduce the cost to ensure that pricing is also not a barrier to glucose testing."

Costco is committed to making diabetes management easier for its members, and one of the most significant ways it has done so is by adding products to the CMPP that are easy to use, such as POGO Automatic.

The CMPP is offered at no additional charge and is a value-added benefit of Costco membership. Any Costco member can access CMPP discounts, and persons under 18 are also eligible as dependents.

To purchase a POGO Automatic Monitor or POGO Automatic Test Cartridges through the CMPP, Costco members only need to, first, provide a doctor's prescription for the product and their Costco membership card at a Costco or other participating pharmacy and, second, request their CMPP price to receive the eligible discount.

For home delivery, Costco members can receive the CMPP's discount pricing by purchasing POGO Automatic online from Costco's mail order pharmacy.

Interested members should visit Costco.com and search for POGO Automatic to compare pricing and locate pharmacies participating in the CMPP.

The CMPP is an independent prescription drug discount program administered by Costco Health Solutions, Inc. and cannot be used in conjunction with any insurance program, outside discount program, or government program, such as Medicare, Medicaid, or state programs. Participants are required to pay the CMPP's discounted price for prescribed products in full at the time of purchase.

