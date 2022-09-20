Intimates E-tailer Bare Necessities Relaunches with a Mission to Remind People of the Power of Human Connection

Brand Unveils 'Live Intimately' Campaign, Announces Partnership with Celebrity Fashion Stylist Kate Young, Introduces BARE by Bare Necessities and Seamless Loyalty Program

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bare Necessities, the world's leading intimates e-tailer, relaunches with 'Live Intimately,' a campaign designed to spark meaningful conversation around building connections and redefining intimacy. The campaign introduces a partnership with celebrity fashion stylist Kate Young, proprietary brand BARE by Bare Necessities, and new loyalty program Seamless as the first of many steps to transform the company and lead the way toward an authentic, unfiltered view of intimacy within the intimate apparel category.

Mayan Toledano photographs what intimacy means to her. Bras pictured: BARE The Essential Lace Unlined Balconette. Panties pictured: BARE The Easy Everyday Cotton Hipster and BARE The Everyday Lace Bikini. (PRNewswire)

"The intimate apparel category has historically had a narrow, sexualized view of intimacy that only scratches the surface of what intimacy is and can be. We want to ignite a dialogue about true intimacy and how intimate apparel can play a role in fostering it. In our virtual world, we miss the importance of intimacy and our focus at Bare Necessities is on real human connection. From hyper personal conversations with Bra Fit Experts to a line co-created with our community, intimacy is in our DNA." says Chief Marketing Officer Bernadette Fitzpatrick.

The 'Live Intimately' campaign sheds light on the fact that people have been conditioned to hide their vulnerability, which stands in the way of intimacy. Bare Necessities found that nearly two thirds of women do not feel they have a close connection to their body, so the brand partnered with renowned photographers, directors and multi-disciplinary artists Tierney Gearon, Mayan Toledano, Luke Gilford, Lelanie Foster and Olivia Bee to capture their most intimate moments between themselves and their loved ones to show what modern intimacy really looks like and support others in their personal intimacy journeys.

While more than a quarter of women feel more connected to their body when they wear a bra and underwear that fit well and are comfortable1, 43% of women say finding their size is their biggest bra-fit challenge2. Bare Necessities' team of Bra Fit Experts combine empathy with expertise to help customers feel comfortable and supported, bringing real human connection back to ecommerce with intimate consultations to find the best fit.

The following new elements will better support shoppers in finding the perfect fit, helping them connect to their bodies and to their loved ones:

Kate Young signs on to solve the most uncomfortable intimate apparel issues and will be featured on the brand's newly redesigned website in a problem-solution module that offers tips on how to find the best fit for your unique needs. Young says, "Most people don't know their own bra size, but a well-fitting bra changes the way you carry yourself and makes you feel confident, helping foster intimate connections."

BARE by Bare Necessities is a new line of intimates, co-created with more than 20 years of customer relationships and feedback. BARE by Bare Necessities combines Bare Necessities' fit expertise with best-in-class designs to create intimates that fit every body. Feedback incorporated into the collection includes an extra row of hook-and-eyes and bralettes built around supportive cups 3 .

Seamless is Bare Necessities' new loyalty program, rewarding customers for shopping for their favorite intimates. Perks include free shipping, birthday gifts, early access and exclusive sales, tier celebration gifts, free returns, a dedicated concierge line to other Bra Fit Experts, and personal shopping assistance.

Let's redefine intimacy together. Share what intimacy means to you on your social channels with #LiveIntimately.

To experience the new Bare Necessities and shop the BARE by Bare Necessities collection, visit www.barenecessities.com and @barenecessities on Instagram and TikTok.

About Bare Necessities

For over 20 years, it's been our mission to make you feel comfortable and confident in your most intimate layer. We do that by carrying the full spectrum of sizes in 140 brands (you can't get that off the rack). By curating styles and colors that will make you feel amazing. By cultivating a community where you can express yourself freely. And by reminding you that, while size is a start, fit is what really matters. From our Bra Fit Finder to our in-house squad of Bra Fit Experts, we're here to make your today a great day.

About Delta Galil

Delta Galil Industries is a global manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label apparel products for men, women and children. Since its inception in 1975, the Company has continually strived to create products that follow a body-before-fabric philosophy, placing equal emphasis on comfort, aesthetics and quality. Delta Galil develops innovative seamless apparel including bras, shapewear and socks; intimate apparel for women; extensive lines of underwear for men and branded Men's underwear including its own brands Schiesser, Eminence, Athena & Liabel; babywear, activewear, sleepwear such as the Delta and PJ Salvage brand, and leisurewear. Delta Galil also designs, develops markets and sells branded denim and apparel under the brand 7 For All Mankind®, and ladies apparel under the brand Splendid®. In addition, it sells its products under brand names licensed to the company, including Wilson, adidas, Columbia, Tommy Hilfiger and others. For more information, visit www.deltagalil.com.

Nationally representative survey of 1,000 US female consumers conducted in August 2022 by DeVries Global and market research firm Dynata Ongoing feedback from thousands of women collected over 20+ years in the lingerie business. Rather than Small, Medium, Large, etc.

Bare Necessities Logo (PRNewswire)

Tierney Gearon captures an intimate moment amongst friends. Bras pictured: BARE The Essential Lace Curvy Bralette, CHANTELLE Cotton Comfort Bralette, CHANTELLE Norah Seamless Comfort Bra. Panties pictured: CHANTELLE Cotton Comfort High-Waist Brief. (PRNewswire)

