Susan G. Komen® Highlights "Live Pink" Products and Companies Making A Difference In The Fight Against Breast Cancer

The Annual Live Pink Program Encourages Consumers to Shop for a Cause this October

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, today announced the return of its annual "Live Pink" program, which highlights products from its corporate partners that support the fight against breast cancer. Live Pink, launching during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month gives consumers the opportunity to shop for items that benefit a worthy cause; funding research, patient services, and education to end breast cancer for all.

"For four years, Susan G. Komen's Live Pink program has shared a list of products and services from our corporate partners that support our mission to assist those impacted by breast cancer and end this disease forever," said Sarah Rosales, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "When consumers purchase these products or participate in a partner program benefiting Komen, they are funding research and patient services that help save lives."

Komen has partnered with a variety of companies as part of the 4th annual Live Pink program. Each product in the Live Pink portfolio will fund critically needed patient care services and research that support individuals through their breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and beyond.

Live Pink products and services available this year include:

JOANN Shop in Store and Donate

Avis Car Rental

Budget Car Rental

Kent Bicycles 26" Women's Komen Floral Cruiser Bike

Ford Warriors in Pink Collection

Mohawk Decorate for the Cure SmartCushion

Wacoal Bras with a Cause & Fit for the Cure®

Sugarbear Vitamin Care - Sweet Vitamins for a good cause

Natura Bissé Nourishing Natural Balm

BJ's Wholesale Komen Apparel

Echelon® GT bike, apparel and accessories

Simon Malls "Shop with Purpose" digital Discount Pass

CARS Paving the Road for a Cure

ZENITH Chronomaster Original Pink watch

