Volpara Health launches Professional Services to accelerate success for high-risk cancer programs

Services optimize risk assessment programs to improve workflow, foster greater

participation, and find cancers earlier

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volpara Health (ASX: VHT), a global leader in software for the early detection of breast cancer, today announced the launch of its new comprehensive Professional Services offering to help its Risk Pathways customers maximize the value of their high-risk cancer assessment programs.

(PRNewswire)

Volpara Health announces new Professional Services for cancer risk assessment programs.

Volpara® Risk Pathways™ software has been used by more than 1,000 providers across the United States to identify, manage, and improve outcomes for patients at elevated risk for developing cancer.

Prominent medical associations now recommend risk assessment as a strategy to help detect breast cancer earlier, when it is more treatable.1 Accordingly, more and more healthcare providers are instituting high-risk programs to identify at a younger age those women who will benefit from additional screening and prevention techniques. As setting up a high-risk program can involve many challenges, breast care providers can benefit from the specialized expertise and support required to establish a program and achieve their clinical, financial, and operational goals. From inception to optimization, Volpara Professional Services helps programs achieve long-term success, offering expertise across the spectrum of essential program elements:

Strategy development

Program implementation

Workflow optimization

Physician and staff alignment

Patient education

Marketing support

Program evaluation

Return-on-investment frameworks

"Our mission is to help our customers save more families from cancer," said Teri Thomas, CEO of Volpara Health. "Despite the rise in high-risk programs, most patients are unaware of their risk status. We designed Professional Services to help providers remove roadblocks that may keep them from providing more effective, personalized care. Our Professional Services team features experienced professionals who previously managed their own programs. They bring decades of expertise in supporting leading clinical sites around the world, skillfulness and dedication that can help programs at each step and empower them to keep pace with rapidly changing risk assessment and genetic landscapes."

To learn more about how to launch, optimize, or expand your risk assessment program, visit Volpara Health at https://www.volparahealth.com/professional-services.

About Volpara Health (ASX: VHT)

Volpara Health makes software to save families from cancer. Healthcare providers use Volpara to better understand cancer risk, empower patients in personal care decisions, and guide recommendations about additional imaging, genetic testing, and other interventions. Our AI-powered image analysis enables radiologists to quantify breast tissue with precision and helps technologists produce mammograms with optimal image quality, positioning, compression, and dose. In an industry facing increasing staffing shortages, our software streamlines operations and provides key performance insights that support continuous quality improvement.

Volpara is the preferred partner of leading healthcare institutions around the world. Our software is used in over 2,000 facilities by more than 5,000 technologists, impacting nearly 15 million patients globally. It helps providers conduct more than three million cancer risk assessments each year and can be deployed stand-alone or fully integrated with electronic health record systems, mammography reporting systems, imaging hardware, and genetic laboratories. Volpara holds the most rigorous security certifications and numerous patents and regulatory registrations, including FDA clearance and CE marking. Since listing on the ASX in April 2016, the Company has raised A$132 million. With offices in Seattle and Boston, Volpara is based in Wellington, New Zealand.

For more information, visit www.volparahealth.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Volpara Health