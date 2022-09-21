BE A 10™ COSMETICS ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST, DEANNA PALEY, AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be A 10™ , the award-winning cosmetics brand from Beauty Mogul & Founder of It's A 10 Haircare , Carolyn Aronson, is excited to announce their partnership with Deanna Paley – celebrity makeup artist to musical sensations including SZA, Becky G and Saweetie.

Deanna Paley describes herself as a "makeup architect" and is known for the glamorous beauty looks she creates on her clients and herself providing her audience with simple step-by-step tips to recreate these covetable looks at home. Together, Deanna Paley and Be A 10 will partner to unveil a variety of glam-on-the-go looks which spotlight Be A 10's high-quality ingredients, color-rich pigments, and long-lasting textures to help individuals discover confidence in themselves every day.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Be A 10 Cosmetics as their new brand ambassador and can't wait to show you all the amazing looks I'll be creating with the line," said Deanna. "It's been such an honor to meet Carolyn Aronson and hear her self-made entrepreneurial story firsthand. She's truly an inspiration and has created a beautiful line of trusted, quality formulations."

Be A 10 is dedicated to providing the everyday individual in pursuit of easy-to-use, professional-quality makeup with the best experience possible. From priming products, pigment packed eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in between, this fully-female-owned makeup brand aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and provides simple beauty solutions in 10-minutes-or less.

"Deanna Paley is a talented makeup artist and does a fantastic job of breaking down her makeup looks in an approachable way," said Carolyn Aronson. "We're excited to have her as Be A 10's brand ambassador and are thrilled to unveil the unique makeup tutorials she will be creating, to really showcase how these easy-to-use products can create a wide-range of looks."

When creating the brand, as a seasoned expert, Carolyn looked to her target-market and realized they were overwhelmed by the amount of choices available to them. She aimed to simplify their routines (as she did with her successful haircare line renowned for each product's ability to solve 10 problems all-in-one bottle) and free up the fussy amount of steps and time our usual routines require. So became a range of products, all of which are multi-use, and can fit in one makeup bag.

In addition to being a Be A 10 brand ambassador, Deanna will also be creating content for It's A 10 Haircare and Ex10sions, giving a nod to Deanna's love and affinity for Carolyn's full portfolio of legacy brands.

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is available for purchase at bea10.com .

About Be A 10™ Cosmetics:

Be A 10™ Cosmetics is a high-quality makeup line offering exceptional, multi-purpose products that offer simple beauty solutions. This fully-female-owned makeup brand is dedicated to providing customers with the best makeup experience possible. From priming products, eye shadows, foundation, mascara and everything in Between, Be A 10™ Cosmetics aims to be the one-stop-shop that declutters your makeup bag and create professional-quality beauty looks in 10-minutes-or less.

