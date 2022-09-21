DUIs are Down 25% Nationwide but Fatal Crashes are Rising

SEATTLE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard® , a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, released a new report analyzing DUI citations and alcohol-involved fatal crashes.

QuoteWizard found that while the number of DUI citations has dropped nationwide, the number of alcohol-involved fatal crashes is rising. QuoteWizard analysts found that the number of fatal crashes involving alcohol increased by 5% in 2021.

"Law enforcement, public safety organizations and non-profit organizations have done a great job raising awareness about the dangers of impaired driving but that message hasn't been heard by everyone. The number of fatal crashes is up 20% since 2020 and many of them involve alcohol. This is a troubling trend we can and have to fix," said Nick VinZant, Sr. Research Analyst with QuoteWizard.

QuoteWizard analysts also looked at DUIs and fatal crashes in each state going back to 2010. The report includes detailed information on the number of DUIs, fatal crashes and fatal crashes involving alcohol in each state.

The full report is available here: https://quotewizard.com/auto-insurance/how-long-does-a-dui-stay-on-your-record#states

Key findings:

Northern states like Wyoming and the Dakotas have the highest rate of DUIs

DUI citations have dropped by nearly 70% in North Carolina , Georgia and Ohio

Montana has the highest number of fatal crashes involving alcohol

Fatal crashes are up 20% since 2020

