Jack Henry named a Top Global Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech rankings for 14th consecutive year

MONETT, Mo., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) ranked No. 11 in IDC's 2022 FinTech rankings of leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry based on annual revenue. This is the 14th consecutive year Jack Henry has appeared on the prestigious list. To view the list in its entirety, please visit IDC Fintech Rankings 2022.

The providers featured in the annual FinTech Rankings supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT to be $590 billion (USD) by 2025.

"IDC is honored to recognize the technology providers that appear on the 19th annual IDC FinTech Rankings," said Marc DeCastro, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. "These are the companies that have shown commitment to the financial services industry and their appearance on the list is a testament to that dedication."

Jack Henry is committed to providing community and regional financial institutions with a full array of technology solutions that help them to strengthen connections with accountholders and reduce the barriers to financial health.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition from IDC Financial Insights for 14 consecutive years," said Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss. "This consistent recognition is a direct result of our dedication to providing robust modern technology that enables community and regional financial institutions to successfully compete and meet the evolving needs of their accountholders."

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are a S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

