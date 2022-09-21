KINSHIP COMMUNITY FOOD CENTER RECEIVES $75,000 MATCHING DONATION FROM PHOENIX INVESTORS & THE CRIVELLO FAMILY FOUNDATION

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Investors ("Phoenix"), a national private commercial real estate firm headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Crivello Family Foundation have pledged to help Kinship Community Food Center achieve their fundraising goal of $150,000 by matching contributions up to $75,000. Through this match, Kinship Community Food Center reached its goal.

The fundraiser, an evening hosted by Fr. Tim Kitzke, raised money for Kinship Community Food Center's Mission Internship Program, a service-based initiative for young adults aged 21 through 26. Interns spend a year in the program, working and living within the community, witnessing the powerful transformations that occur when generosity takes hold of their lives, and confronting the realities of inequality. Over the past six years, the Mission Internship Program has trained and sent forth 25 full-time interns. A gift of $1,000 underwrites one intern for one month of service through the Mission Internship Program.

"Kinship Community Food Center and its Mission Internship Program are providing much-needed services to our community," said Frank P. Crivello, Phoenix's Chairman & Founder. "They are working hard to combat hunger and inequality throughout Milwaukee and are highly deserving of our support. They are constantly improving the lives of those who call this community home."

"This donation from Phoenix Investors and the Crivello Family Foundation will help us continue in our mission to end hunger, isolation, and poverty in our city," said Jennifer S. Mehr, Director of Advancement for Kinship Community Food Center. "We will be able to train new interns to have a positive impact on those around them. Without generous contributions from the community, we couldn't do what we do. We are truly grateful for this support."

About Phoenix Investors

Phoenix Investors is a national commercial real estate firm based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Phoenix's affiliate companies hold interests in industrial, retail, office, and single tenant net-leased properties. Its core business is the revitalization of former manufacturing facilities throughout the United States. This strategy leads to positively transforming communities and restarting the economic engine in the communities we serve.

For more information, please visit https://phoenixinvestors.com.

About Kinship Community Food Center

At Kinship Community Food Center, feeding hunger is a catalyst for the well-being of our community. Everyone gives. Everyone receives. We all hunger for food. We all hunger for kinship. Kinship Community Food Center is bringing together people of goodwill from all over the community. Together, we're gathering around food to restore and renew each other, season after season.

For more information, please visit https://www.kinshipmke.org.

View original content:

SOURCE Kinship Community Food Center; Phoenix Investors