Lattice Announces Lattice Connect Partner Ecosystem to Help Organizations Maximize People Success

Lattice's new partner ecosystem gives companies access to more than 200 software and service partners to build impactful people strategies customized to their needs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lattice, the leading provider of people success software that empowers business leaders to build engaged and high-performing teams and inspire winning cultures, today announced the release of Lattice Connect, a new global partner network that will help clients rapidly accelerate their people success initiatives. With new benefits and resources designed to bring more strategy, guidance, and agility to its growing ecosystem, the new network will provide a deeper and more accessible range of partner skills and solutions for clients evolving their people success strategy.

Lattice Connect allows HR leaders to identify and collaborate with partners across technology and industry solutions.

"By introducing a new partner resource center and comprehensive set of tools, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their people success programs," said Lester Lee, Vice President of Partnerships at Lattice. "The Lattice Partner Ecosystem will empower more Lattice customers to deliver modernized people management and culture initiatives for their employees, while providing partners the opportunity to grow their business with access to more than 4,500 Lattice customers."

"We're partnering with Lattice to help companies around the world develop a more people-centric approach to management and culture," said Tai Rattigan, Global Head of Partnerships at Deel. "We both want to help our customers hire the best talent across borders and set them up for success, which includes better performance management and career development for distributed teams."

As companies strive to keep up with an ever-evolving world of work and continue to find solutions to keep their employees engaged, performing, and happy, the need for a more streamlined methodology in planning has emerged. Lattice Connect gives users the ability to find, onboard, and collaborate with the right partners based on their needs.

With the new Lattice Connect partner program, Lattice customers will be able to more easily identify and collaborate with the right pre-qualified partners across a range of technology and industry solutions – from Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) planning to hybrid work strategy. New centralized resources, including a new Lattice Partner portal and the enhanced Lattice Marketplace, will help ensure Lattice and its partners are in lockstep to quickly and efficiently deliver solutions that drive impactful results.

"We know that people, working on teams, are the drivers of business success", said Raphael Crawford-Marks, Founder and CEO of Bonusly. "We are excited to take part in the Lattice Connect partners ecosystem to help thousands of businesses connect the dots between company performance and highly engaged teams."

About Lattice:

Lattice is the People Success Platform that brings together all of the tools, workflows, and data to help leaders at organizations develop engaged, high-performing employees and winning cultures. By combining continuous performance management, goal-setting, employee engagement, compensation management, career development, and people analytics into one unified solution, Lattice helps HR, People and Operations teams develop insights that build enviable cultures and drive impactful business outcomes. Ranked on the Inc. 500 Fastest-Growing Private Companies list three years in a row and certified as a Great Place to Work by 99% of its employees, Lattice serves more than 4,500 customers worldwide including Slack, Cruise, and Reddit. Learn more about Lattice by visiting: www.lattice.com.

