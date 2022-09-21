Mitchell and Claim Genius Working to Make Estimate Automation a Reality

Companies to demonstrate their integrated solutions and support for straight-through processing at InsureTech Connect

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that its advanced claims automation solution will support straight-through processing using the latest artificial intelligence (AI) from Claim Genius. With Mitchell's cloud-based architecture, open platform and comprehensive repair data, and Claim Genius' proprietary computer vision technology—which detects exterior, interior and unrelated prior damage as well as returns recommendations for labor operations and judgment times—U.S. and Canadian auto insurers can automatically produce a full or partial estimate from photos or videos of collision damage. This will help them accelerate claims processing, enhance policyholder satisfaction and provide a streamlined, digital claims experience.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company (PRNewsfoto/Mitchell International) (PRNewswire)

Representatives from both companies will be at InsureTech Connect this week to demonstrate their integrated technologies.

"Our focus continues to be on delivering a best-in-class, scalable claims automation solution powered by the industry's leading AI," said Olivier Baudoux, senior vice president of global product strategy and artificial intelligence at Mitchell. "Through our open, cloud-based platform and collaboration with innovators like Claim Genius, auto insurers have many options and can determine the optimal solution to achieve significant efficiency gains."

Launched in 2019, Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is the industry's first claims automation solution to feature an open platform and choice of AI providers. In addition to third-party computer vision technologies from Claim Genius, Tractable and Inspektlabs, Mitchell also offers its own AI engine and supports insurer-developed AI algorithms. After processing policyholder-submitted photos and videos, AI recommendations are returned based on the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) and Mitchell's repair data. These recommendations pre-populate individual estimate lines, giving appraisers the option to review the estimate first or leverage straight-through processing to complete it without human intervention for low-severity claims.

"Estimate automation is rapidly becoming a key priority and, with Mitchell and Claim Genius, a key differentiator for our auto insurance customers," said Raj Pofale, CEO and founder of Claim Genius. "The latest release of our AI technology is trained on millions of global claim estimates and vehicle images, providing even greater support for fast, accurate and efficient claims resolution."

For more information, visit the Mitchell website or follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair . Additional information about Claim Genius is available at www.claimgenius.com or @ClaimGenius.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

About Claim Genius

Based in Edison, New Jersey with development centers in Pune, Nagpur and Hyderabad, India, Claim Genius, Inc. is the world leader in AI-based vehicle inspection solutions. Our comprehensive suite of AI inspection solutions covers the entire vehicle lifecycle, including insurance underwriting, claims, lease and rental, transportation/fleet, salvage and recycling. Using Claim Genius solutions, customers can reduce inspection time and expense, drive new efficiencies and revolutionize business capabilities. Claim Genius makes touchless inspections a reality.

