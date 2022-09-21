Next PR Earns Third Consecutive PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 Honors

Three Other Agency & Individual Awards Recognize Next PR's Agility in First Half of 2022 as the Firm Adapts to Help Clients Succeed in the Face of Economic Uncertainty

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Next PR, an award-winning, integrated public relations firm, today announced it has been named to the PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 list for the third straight year, recognizing the firm's continued innovation to help clients tackle what's next, even in the face of constant change. The recognition comes as the agency gears up to celebrate its 45th anniversary with enhanced services aimed at empowering clients to navigate economic uncertainty.

In addition to the firm being listed on the 2023 Agency Elite Top 100, two Next PR team members recently earned top individual honors for their outstanding strategy, leadership and client results. Senior Lead Pam Anderson was recognized by PRNEWS' Top Women in PR Awards as a Rising Star, and Senior Lead Gabrielle DePietro earned Ragan and PR Daily's Communicators of the Year honors in the PR Team Lead category.

The recent wins come on the heels of the agency earning an international Great Place to Work® Certification™, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition in the world, for its outstanding workplace culture, team support and employee engagement. 98% of Next PR team members said the firm is a great place to work, outperforming the average U.S. company by over 40%.

"Over the last year, we've doubled down on creating an environment where our team feels empowered to experiment, push boundaries and explore new opportunities, and it's resulted in some of our best work yet for our clients and our firm," said Next PR CEO Heather Kelly. "I'm extremely proud of our team for how they've grown and adapted, and it's made us even more capable of providing strategic recommendations and delivering the results our clients need right now in the face of uncertainty."

Recognizing that a looming recession could create business disruptions for clients, the agency is expanding its crisis communication and management services to offer complete media monitoring and outreach, messaging strategy and step-by-step action plans to help navigate current and future crises. In addition, Next PR will leverage its expertise in agile business strategy honed during the pandemic to help clients pivot their own offerings as needed to minimize negative impact and capitalize on opportunities.

Next PR offers a fully customizable suite of services ranging from media, analyst and influencer relations to media training, corporate rebranding, survey management and organic and paid social media management. The team specializes in diving deep into each client's industry to understand the nuances and what drives the news cycle, and then creates personalized plans to deliver measurable results and ROI. Whether that means helping brands increase share of voice, drive new business leads or grow as industry thought leaders, the Next PR team focuses on achieving clear, business-driven KPIs.

