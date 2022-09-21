Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Renovacor, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Renovacor (NYSE: RCOR) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Ademi LLP alleges Renovacor's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Renovacor holders will receive only $2.60 per share, based on the volume weighted average trading price of Rocket shares of $15.51 for the 30 trading days through and including Monday, September 19, 2022. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Renovacor by imposing a significant penalty if Renovacor accepts a superior bid. Renovacor insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Renovacor's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Renovacor.

If you own Renovacor common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/renovacor-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

