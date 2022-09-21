SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LAUNCHES LIMITED-TIME TIER STATUS ACCELERATION PROMOTION FOR RAPID REWARDS MEMBERS

Carrier surprises Rapid Rewards Members with more ways to earn and maintain A-List and A-List Preferred tier status through 2023

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is rewarding its Rapid Rewards Members for their long-term support by giving them a limited-time incentive, making it easier to earn tier status through 2023. Starting today, Rapid Rewards® Members have more opportunities to maintain or accelerate their way to the highly coveted A-List or A-List Preferred tier status.

"We're making it easier for our Members to either earn A-List or A-List Preferred tier status, or maintain it through next year as a way to show our appreciation for their continued engagement with Rapid Rewards," said Jonathan Clarkson, Vice President of Marketing Loyalty & Products at Southwest Airlines. "We believe loyalty is a two-way street, and this is our way of thanking Customers for continuing to fly Southwest and for trusting us to connect them to the people and places that matter most in their lives."

Reward Travel Counts

Southwest Airlines® is counting reward flight segments from Jan. 1 through Sept. 19, 2022, and applying them toward tier status segment requirements so Members can continue to enjoy the benefits and rewards they love and value. No registration is necessary for Members, and qualifying reward flight segments were automatically added to Members' tier progress on Sept. 13.1 Customers can view changes in the "My Account" section on Southwest.com.

Earn With New Reward Travel

Rapid Rewards Members who register and purchase Southwest® flights using Rapid Rewards points through Nov. 30, 2022, can now earn flight segment credits that count toward A-List or A-List Preferred tier status through 2023.1 The flight segment will appear in "My Account" within 72 hours after the flight is completed.

Earn Double Tier Qualifying Points

Southwest Rapid Rewards Members who register for this promotion and purchase Southwest qualifying flights, and travel through Nov. 30, 2022, can earn double tier qualifying points toward A-List or A-List Preferred tier status for 2023.2

Visit Southwest.com® for the full list of terms and conditions.

Join Rapid Rewards

The Rapid Rewards program is designed around a simple concept—to make earning reward flights faster and easier. With Rapid Rewards, every seat is a reward seat, there are no blackout dates, and points don't expire. Customers can create an account to become a Rapid Rewards Member at Southwest.com.

1All Rewards flights are subject to availability and taxes, fees, and other government or airport-imposed charges of at least $5.60 per one-way.

2Tier qualifying points are earned on flights paid entirely with dollars, LUV Vouchers, gift cards, or travel funds, and with no portion of the purchase price paid for with Rapid Rewards points. Only qualifying activity will be eligible for flight credits.

