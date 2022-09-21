SpringML Partners With Turo To Accelerate Growth using Salesforce Analytics

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turo, the world's largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has selected SpringML, Inc. as a partner for building data-driven solutions with Salesforce, including CRM Analytics and Tableau. The collaboration has enabled Turo to advance its strategy of using data to drive decision-making throughout its operations, supporting Turo Hosts and Guests around the world.

Albert Mangahas, Chief Data Officer at Turo, says, "At Turo, we fundamentally believe that access to data insights empowers our team and our customers to make data-driven decisions more quickly. CRM Analytics is a game changer. To make this all possible, SpringML has been a great partner. What might have taken us the better part of a year to do ourselves, SpringML has enabled us to do in months. Thanks to SpringML, we can accelerate our vision to share more insights and to extract more value from our data."

Matt Wittlief, VP of the Salesforce practice at SpringML added, "SpringML has been thrilled to partner with Turo to eliminate technical debt, consolidate data visualization tools, and unlock predictive analytics. Together we're seeing how the right strategy and tools can transform the way a company does business."

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. The company provides consulting and implementation services and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. A Salesforce partner since 2015, SpringML has completed over 400 projects for customers, including analytics, forecasting, and multi-cloud solutions.

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, wherever they want it, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, France and the United Kingdom.

